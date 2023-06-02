Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chloe Greechan became the first Jersey woman to take five wickets in a T20 international

Captain Chloe Greechan led her Jersey side to a record 108-run victory over Sweden to end their 2024 T20 World Cup qualifying campaign on a high.

Greechan top-scored with 27 as Jersey reached 129-7 in their final game in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Division Two tournament.

She then helped Jersey tear through Sweden's batters as they were bowled out for just 21 in 9.3 overs.

Greechan took a Jersey record five wickets for just four runs in the win.

But the victory was not enough to assure Jersey a place in the next round of qualifying.

Defeats by Germany and France mean the islanders can only finish third in the six-team tournament, with the top two going on to the four-team European Division One tournament in Spain later this year.

Having lost the toss Jersey's batters struggled early on and were reduced to 19-2 after three overs.

Opener Charlotte Miles (11) and Analise Merritt put on 26 for the third wicket to move Jersey on to 45-3 before Merritt was subsequently caught for 19.

Trinity Smith and Greechan came together and had a 45-run partnership for the fifth wicket before Smith departed for 23 off 28 balls.

Greechan's 27 from 27 balls held the second half of the innings together as Aimee Aikenhead chipped in with 13, with Jersey finishing on 129-7.

In reply Sweden were totally outclassed by the hosts - opener Kanchan Rana's score of four was the team's best as five players were dismissed for no score and three more made just one run each.

Having bowled opener Signe Lundell for one in the third over, Greechan dismissed Emin Asim and Meghana Alugunoolla for ducks in successive balls in the fifth over.

Jersey's women were playing in their first ICC World Cup qualifying tournament in any format

Hareer Shamto and and Swedish captain Gunjan Shukla followed in the seventh over as Greechan became the first Jersey woman to take five wickets in a T20 international.

The win also beat their previous record 70-run margin of victory they set against Austria last summer.

"It was a really good performance," Jersey head coach Lee Meloy told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I think it shows that when we've been good this week we've been really good.

"I said to them they could have last night to be a bit down and sulk about it, they were gutted with their performance yesterday against France when we were so close.

"But they came back this morning and from the start they showed that their intent was to come back and finish on a high."

"I've got mixed emotions," added Greechan to BBC Radio Jersey.

"Obviously it was great to end the tournament on a high beating Sweden, who are a good team.

"But on the other side we haven't made promotion, which was our aim.

"We performed really well against Italy, against Sweden and against Turkey, but we just didn't have the consistency with Germany and France and it ended up with our two losses."