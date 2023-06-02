Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

The Blaze won only one game in the Charlotte Edwards Cup in 2022

The Blaze secured their fifth win out of five in the Charlotte Edwards Cup by beating in-form Northern Diamonds by six wickets at Chester-le-Street.

Scotland wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce's superb career-best 67 not out ensured Blaze eased to their target of 130 with 26 balls to spare.

England's Lauren Winfield-Hill (40) and Diamonds captain Hollie Armitage (23) got the home side to 129-7.

But it proved well below par as Diamonds suffered their first defeat.

Batting first, Armitage and Winfield-Hill, the two leading run scorers in the competition, put on 47 for the second wicket before the skipper perished for a run-a-ball 23 with 39 balls left of the Diamonds' innings.

There were still just under four overs left when Winfield-Hill's 47-ball knock was ended with the score on exactly 100.

But they lost four wickets in the last 14 balls of their innings - with South Africa all-rounder Nadine de Klerk taking three - as the momentum stalled.

Bryce led from the front in Blaze's reply cracking four boundaries off the final over of the powerplay to give the visitors the ideal start as they rattled along through the first half of their innings at eight an over.

Seamer Abi Glen did threaten a comeback for Diamonds bowling Kathryn Bryce and Michaela Kirk in successive balls but de Klerk's arrival soon ended their hopes.

She completed a fine game with a quickfire 21 off 14 balls, finishing the match with back-to-back boundaries to take Blaze six points clear of Diamonds at the top of the table.