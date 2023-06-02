Close menu

England v Ireland: Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett and Josh Tongue star at Lord's

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

comments165

Only Test, Lord's (day two of four)
Ireland 172 (Broad 5-51, Leach 3-35) & 97-3 (Tongue 3-27)
England 524-4 dec (Pope 205, Duckett 182)
Ireland are 255 runs behind
Ollie Pope crashed his maiden Test double hundred and Ben Duckett helped himself to 182 on a completely one-sided second day of England's Test against Ireland at Lord's.

Pope's 205 from 208 balls is the fastest Test double ever made in England, while Duckett missed out on becoming only the fifth man to make 200 in fewer than 200 balls.

With Joe Root helping himself to 56 at almost a run a ball, England pulverised the Ireland attack in perfect batting conditions.

England racked up 524-4 declared, passing 500 inside 80 overs, the second-fastest in Test history behind their own stunning 506-4 on the first day of the first Test against Pakistan in December.

Faced with an enormous deficit of 352, Ireland's primary target was not to suffer the indignity of defeat inside two days.

That became a real prospect when England debutant Josh Tongue took his first and second Test wickets - Peter Moor and Andrew Balbirnie - in his first over.

Tongue, 25, was also the bowler when James McCollum injured his right ankle trying to evade a bouncer, effectively leaving the Irish 25-3.

In a hostile spell, Tongue then had Paul Stirling caught down the leg side, but Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker dragged Ireland to 97-3 at the close, still 255 behind.

Carnage in predictable mismatch

With England 152-1 overnight, 20 behind Ireland's first-innings 172, it seemed nailed on that the home side would pile on as many runs as they pleased.

Sure enough, carnage ensued. On a flat pitch under warm sun and against an inexperienced attack lacking any sort of cutting edge, England's batters gorged themselves.

This was Test cricket in name only, as England were able to add 372 runs at nearly seven an over with minimal effort. It was hard to not feel sympathy for the Irish, whose task of stopping the England juggernaut has proved beyond much stronger sides.

The mismatch continued when England took the ball thanks to Tongue's venomous spell of 3-27.

Moor was lbw to Tongue's first ball before Balbirnie cut behind. In Tongue's second over, there was the worrying sight of McCollum, swivelling to avoid a short ball, collapsing to the floor in obvious distress before being helped off the field and taken from the ground by ambulance.

Stirling at least steadied with Tector before a review detected a glove down the leg side and Tongue's viciousness continued when he struck Tucker on the helmet. Somehow, Tector had battled to 33 and Tucker to 21 when the mercy of the close came.

Pope and Duckett tuck into run feast

Pope and Duckett are two of the many success stories in this era of the England Test team - Pope since his elevation to number three last summer, Duckett after his recall to open the batting during the winter.

Duckett cut the first ball of the day for four, setting the pattern for the next two sessions. England scored 173 before lunch, then another 178 between lunch and tea.

Duckett cut and clipped the seamers, then swept and slog-swept the spin of Andy McBrine in his second Test hundred. In moving from his overnight 60 to 161 at lunch, the left-hander became the first batter since 1924 to score 100 runs before lunch in a Lord's Test.

He was on course for the fastest double hundred in a Test in this country before he inside-edged a drive at Graham Hume onto his own stumps, ending a stand of 252 with Pope.

The record instead went to Pope, who played gorgeous cover drives and hared between the wickets. His hundred partnership with Root, who was playing reverse-scoops as early as the 12th ball he faced, came from only 79 balls - England's third-quickest of all time.

When Root got to 52, he became only the second England batter after Alastair Cook to reach 11,000 Test runs.

He was bowled after tea, charging at McBrine, leaving Pope to go to 200 with a loft over the long-on boundary - his third six.

Pope was stumped next ball, prompting the declaration. England's overall run-rate of 6.34 is their highest ever in a home Test innings lasting more than 20 overs, and second-highest anywhere for an innings of at least 50 overs.

'I don't think we learned a great deal' - what they said

England batter Ben Duckett, speaking to Test Match Special: "Back garden as a kid you dream of moments like that. It really hasn't sunk in yet - it's been an incredible day. My family have been here so it was special to do it and have them here to watch it. It was fantastic to bat with Popey in that partnership."

Ireland spinner Andy McBrine, speaking to TMS: "The way Ben [Duckett] and Ollie [Pope] played took the sting out of the game. We have a lot of work to do over the next two days.

"We love playing Test cricket - it is what everyone wants to play. You could ask so many people who would love to be here. We will cherish every moment."

Former Ireland wicketkeeper Niall O'Brien on TMS: "It was difficult viewing. I give credit to England, they are ruthless - runs are hard to come by most of the time in Test cricket."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on TMS: "England have been excellent - very professional. They have played the style of cricket I completely expected. With the bat in hand I knew they would try to score over six runs per over.

"I don't think we learned a great deal, even though it was fantastic from the batters. The Irish attack is poor."

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:49

    Have to say I dipped in and out of coverage as too one sided.
    Not England's or Ireland's fault but it's obvious the gulf in class.
    As for not prep for Ashes, well any time in middle is better than none.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 19:28

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      True, but declaring to win in it 3 days instead of letting the full XI have a bat seems a little odd. But what do I know? I'm sure there's a reason.

  • Comment posted by watermelon in Easter hay, today at 18:41

    England will no doubt win, they were probably always going to win but with good weather predicted, Stoakes, Brook and Bairstow haven't hit a red ball for ages, what is the logic in declaring?

    • Reply posted by g butler, today at 18:51

      g butler replied:
      Makes no sense this is cricket today

  • Comment posted by Gate49, today at 18:42

    Pleased for Tongue, he looked lively in the first innings but had no luck at all. As for the runfest, I know we scored a shed load full but it's the scoring rate that I find amazing! Can we do something similar against the Aussies? Only time will tell.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:29

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      No

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 19:07

    I’m very surprised England didn’t go on with Brook, Bairstow and Stokes as they need some red ball runs to get into gear before the Ashes. Let’s be honest, they would’ve been probably 700-7 at the close and had two full days in the sunshine to bowl a very limited Ireland out.

    • Reply posted by Jedi_Master, today at 19:24

      Jedi_Master replied:
      Which batsmen do you desperately need to have their eye in before the Ashes? I put it to you that it's the top 5. If you're relying on the lower order to save you, you probably lost the Ashes.

  • Comment posted by mak, today at 18:55

    Meanwhile the Australians will warm up against India!

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, today at 19:10

      spinkbottle replied:
      Might get hammered! Sold out I think!
      Should be a great match!
      I hope the Aussies don't win a single game in six!

  • Comment posted by JamesB, today at 19:12

    Always nice to beat the Irish, whatever the sport.

    • Reply posted by Rauth P, today at 19:15

      Rauth P replied:
      'Fraid they will give us a kicking this Autumn in the Rugby, if they meet.

  • Comment posted by g butler, today at 18:49

    Dont understand surely you need brook bairstow and stokes to get in form for the ashes whats the point of declaring loads of time left

    • Reply posted by Airbag, today at 18:55

      Airbag replied:
      Jonny Backstop doesn’t need to practice, the same way he doesn’t need to score any runs for Yorkshire!

  • Comment posted by Sant1n1, today at 19:16

    Terrible idea to declare when they did. The next three in the line up could have used some time in the middle and also scant respect to those with tickets for tomorrow. England really should have guaranteed a full day's play for the Saturday crown.

    • Reply posted by BazOfTheBoleyn, today at 19:24

      BazOfTheBoleyn replied:
      To be fair, they'd get better practice against Broad, Potts and Tongue in the nets than facing the Irish no-hopers.

  • Comment posted by Usualnonsense, today at 19:10

    No disrespect it's only Ireland, but they have got to start somewhere. Look at Afghanistan a few years back, they were like Ireland, look at them now competing against the top sides.

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 19:15

      Dan replied:
      Afghanistan are still utterly hopeless in Test cricket. Yes they’ve beaten Ireland, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh but they’re hardly top tier Test teams are they?

  • Comment posted by Wingnut, today at 18:58

    Half the side get no match practice. What a poor declaration.

    • Reply posted by Jedi_Master, today at 19:30

      Jedi_Master replied:
      Given the recent success, what makes you think that you know more than the England setup? What a poor comment.

  • Comment posted by Daz, today at 19:15

    for all the nay sayers going on about Ireland being no preparation for the Ashes, I would mention that it did not do any harm in 2005 when Eng played 2 tests against Bangladesh - at that time the lowest ranked test team

    • Reply posted by MCFC Est 2008, today at 19:27

      MCFC Est 2008 replied:
      Bit of a difference though. Bangladesh had played over 30 tests by then, Ireland have played 6.

  • Comment posted by spinkbottle, today at 18:46

    I'm looking forward to the Ashes but if Stokes thinks chucking the ball to the third seamer saying let's bang it in now it could be a long summer!

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 18:50

      dunc brownley replied:
      Never have seen the point of it especially when the bowlers pitching up and getting the wickets and making the batsmen play is the option.

      Anyway the stats and data guys in the backroom of the ECB think it's a good idea so be it.

  • Comment posted by MarkJ2222, today at 19:29

    Ohh dear what is wrong with some people posting on here?! Beautiful day with a full house at Lords with England doing the baz ball thing and Ireland putting up a rear guard at the end. As our closest neighbours and ones who have beaten us in white ball and provided the majority of crowd - 💯 Ireland deserve to be at Lords, and test cricket needs to support the upcoming nations

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 19:05

    Is this even a match? I am all for getting more nations involved in test cricket but this is the biggest mismatch since England played test cricket in the 1990’s against just about anyone. At least Stokes had the good grace to declare and not embarrass them

    • Reply posted by Airbag, today at 19:08

      Airbag replied:
      Or since 12 months ago when Root was captain?

  • Comment posted by MartM, today at 19:27

    Just shows how poor Crawley is. Why do England persist. The Aussies will destroy him, could be the difference between us winning back The Ashes. Crawley, you are the weakest link, goodbye!

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 19:27

    Harry Brook was not in form at the IPL, apart from an early hundred at Eden Gardens,. He gets a full 7 balls in this one.
    I do not want to second guess Baz and Ben here, but it seems strange.

    • Reply posted by all together, today at 19:34

      all together replied:
      Brook and Root should come back early had at least one game for Yorks as Root wasn't doing much.

  • Comment posted by benjanii, today at 19:09

    All the sides given Test status over time have needed to bed their way in. The main difference in this case is that there are nothing like enough matches in the schedule to enable that. Look how many Tests the West Indies or South Africa have got booked over the next three years and that tells you an awful lot.

    Stupid declaration. Give the lower order a chance to get their eye in

    • Reply posted by Jedi_Master, today at 19:21

      Jedi_Master replied:
      They're having fun. Haven't you worked out what this approach is all about yet?

  • Comment posted by g butler, today at 18:55

    Thats the idea of test cricket to make them suffer . Not like there is any rain forecast. Just keep battingat least till the third day up till lunch

  • Comment posted by Hammersfanno1, today at 18:46

    Nasty looking injury for McCollum, fingers crossed it isn't as bad as it looked. Good to see some fight from Ireland in their second knock but better to see Tongue getting three. Not sure we have learnt much from England's innings. Flat track, sunshine, posse of Irish trundlers. Starc, Cummins and co will not find the middle of the bat so easily! (Hammersfanno1)

  • Comment posted by all together, today at 19:00

    Glad to see Tongue getting wickets it's valuable to him, Bairstow, Brook, Root, Stokes need some time in the middle perhaps Brook, Root should come back early to have a game in the CC sure Yorks could have done with them. Stokes maybe batting for Durham because of his knee.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 19:04

      dunc brownley replied:
      Never know that may happen seeing as JR was out in the IPL.

      Perhaps behind closed doors they be playing some 3/4 day warm up game to keep things ticking along.

      Then again it is the ECB so probably jack s be happening.

