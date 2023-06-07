World Test Championship final, The Oval (day one of five): Australia: 327-3 (Head 146*, Smith 95*) India: Yet to bat Scorecard

Travis Head stroked a sparkling century to put Australia in a dominant position against India on day one of the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

The left-hander, player of the series in the last Ashes, served a reminder of his talent before the forthcoming battle against England with 146 not out from 156 balls.

Head shared an unbroken stand of 251 with Steve Smith, who looked in ominous touch for his unbeaten 95. The fourth-wicket pair took Australia to 327-3 at the close.

India, beaten in the first Test Championship final two years ago, opted to bowl first on a green pitch under grey sky and reduced Australia to 76-3.

But as batting conditions eased, India's back-up seamers could not carry the threat of the new-ball bowlers and Rohit Sharma's side may rue omitting off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

India will return on Thursday with a ball that is less than five overs old. They must strike early or risk being batted out of this final.

Australia emerge on compelling day

This was a compelling day of Test cricket, the two premier teams from the past two years duelling in challenging conditions that changed as time wore on.

Even though it was hard to blame India for wanting to bowl first, it may be that it was a good toss to lose for Australia - the pitch offered less movement and more consistent bounce after lunch.

Still, Australia had to work hard to be in a position to cash in, especially in the face of some superb new-ball bowling from Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj - the second-wicket stand of 69 between David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne was incredibly valuable.

Labuschagne was involved in a thrilling duel with Siraj, while later Head jostled with the left-arm spin of Ravindra Jadeja and was tested by a barrage of short bowling in the 90s. These cut-and-thrust tussles ensured entertainment was constant for a noisy but below-capacity crowd that was well behind India.

Australia's tour begins and ends at The Oval. Though there is a significant prize on offer here, their performance will be framed in the context of the Ashes contest to come.

On the first day of their six Tests between now and the end of July, Australia showed why they will present such a formidable challenge to Ben Stokes' England.

More to follow.