The Ashes: England name unchanged squad for first two Tests

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Tongue celebrates a wicket against Ireland
Seamer Josh Tongue took three wickets on day two against Ireland on his Test debut

Josh Tongue keeps his place in an unchanged 16-man England squad for the first two Tests of this summer's five-match Ashes series against Australia.

England are currently on course to beat Ireland at Lord's in their only warm-up Test before the Ashes.

Tongue, who is making his Test debut against Ireland, is retained in the seam attack with Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow selected as wicketkeeper.

The first Ashes Test starts at on 16 June at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

England squad: Ben Stokes (Durham captain), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Josh Tongue (Worcestershire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Robinson and Anderson missed out on the Ireland Test as they recover from minor injuries but are expected to be fit for the Ashes.

Bairstow played in what was his first Test since August 2022 but did not bat in England's first innings.

Australia face India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval, starting on 7 June.

Men's Ashes fixtures (all times BST):

  • 16 June: First Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11:00
  • 28 June: Second Test, Lord's, London, 11:00
  • 6 July: Third Test, Clean Slate Headingley, Leeds, 11:00
  • 19 July: Fourth Test, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:00
  • 27 July: Fifth Test, The Kia Oval, London, 11:00

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • Comment posted by ALAW, today at 13:20

    Crawley could get 10 consecutive ducks and still be selected.

  • Comment posted by Anon, today at 13:18

    ought to let Tongue bat up the orders, awaiting the first Tongue's ton

  • Comment posted by SteelerBull, today at 13:18

    Tongue done enough and looked a point of difference in the England seam attack. Will he play in the first test?? Not sure. Looking forward to some proper cricket after a seemingly endless diet of hit and giggle T20.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 13:20

      Anon replied:
      doubt the starting XI will be much different to this one, barring injury, so probably Anderson in for... Tongue

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 13:17

    Anderson and Robinson will probably come back in to the XI for Potts and Tongue assuming fit.

  • Comment posted by Anon, today at 13:17

    Tongue in, check

  • Comment posted by A football genius, today at 13:16

    No Foakes? Harsh, but if we win the Ashes it's a great decision

  • Comment posted by Joshua, today at 13:16

    So the XI will be: Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes, Bairstow, Robinson, Leach, Anderson and one of Woakes, Wood or Broad. I'd favour Woakes who is outstanding in English conditions.

    • Reply posted by Rob , today at 13:18

      Rob replied:
      I would still expect them to pick Broad and Anderson.

  • Comment posted by No Idea, today at 13:15

    First

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 13:17

      Anon replied:
      yes and we all know first what..

