'England in best possible shape for Ashes tilt...'

Ashes 2023: England in best possible shape for Australia series

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

You can't really know where you're going until you know where you have been.

At this point in their preparations for the 2019 Ashes against Australia, albeit against a stronger Irish team and with half of their side still nursing a hangover from winning the World Cup, England were almost on the wrong end of the biggest upset in Test history.

Bowled out for 85 in their first innings, they needed 92 from noted batter Jack Leach and an Ireland implosion to 38 all out to eventually win by 143 runs.

Some things haven't changed.

Four years ago, the pace-bowling debutant was Olly Stone, this week it was Josh Tongue. Then, the opener under a question mark was Jason Roy, now it is Zak Crawley - both made half-centuries. James Anderson sat out both matches to nurse an injury.

England will hope that is where the similarities end, not least because Stone has only played two Tests since, Roy was dropped before the summer was out and Anderson bowled just four overs in the subsequent series against the Australians.

England would go on to draw the Ashes series 2-2, ending a run of four successive home series wins against the Australia.

Looking back, it was a result that flattered them. Without Ben Stokes playing one of the all-time great innings by an Englishman at Headingley, they would have lost 3-1 or even 4-0.

Fast forward to 2023 and England are transformed, almost playing an entirely different sport thanks to the life breathed into the Test team by captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Whereas the class of 2019 and plenty of other England teams would have viewed the prospect of the Irish as an accident waiting to happen, Stokes' men brushed them aside, the idea of an embarrassing defeat never crossing their minds.

Yes, Ireland produced some whole-hearted defiance on the third afternoon, but that should not detract from the fact England's 10-wicket win was a one-sided shellacking.

They declared on 524-4 just after tea on the second day, with Stokes saying he only made that decision because the match was shortened to four days.

Had it been five days, the skipper was eyeing batting for another three sessions. England might have got 1,000.

At this stage, it is right to acknowledge the gulf in class between the two sides, even if Ireland arrived at Lord's having played more Tests than England this year - three to two.

The threat carried by Mark Adair, Graham Hume and Fionn Hand is in a different universe from facing Pat Cummins and co.

That takes nothing away from the notion that England are in the best shape they could be for a tilt on regaining the Ashes urn.

They are blessed with a clarity of thought, confidence and calmness that 11 wins from 13 Tests will bring. Their style has been grooved with success from Manchester to Multan and Mount Maunganui.

Victory great for maintaining winning habit - Stokes

Belief has been given to players such as Ollie Pope and Ollie Robinson, whose first Ashes experience 18 months ago ended in a 4-0 steamrolling.

Ashes debutants Ben Duckett and Harry Brook have been in fearsome Test form. Old-stagers Anderson and Stuart Broad are re-energised for what could be one last crack at the Aussies.

Four years ago, Test cricket was an afterthought in the pursuit of World Cup glory. Now, it is the sole focus. England have not played a white-ball game since March and will not again until September.

Any questions over the lack of meaningful red-ball batting done by Brook, Jonny Bairstow and Stokes himself were dismissed as "old fashioned" by the captain. Would a knock against Ireland really have helped when it comes to facing the Aussies in two weeks' time?

That does not mean there are not issues to be addressed, chief among them the status of Stokes' knee, which has become the most important bodily part in English sport since David Beckham's metatarsal.

In his nursing of the troublesome left wheel through the Ireland Test, Stokes became the first captain in Test history to preside over a victory without batting, bowling or keeping wicket. This England team's love of golf has manifested itself to the point where the leader can be their own version of a Ryder Cup skipper.

Stokes being Stokes, he is adamant he will be able to bowl come Edgbaston on 16 June but, even if he is, for the first time in generations, the presence of a fully fit Cameron Green will mean the Australians have the all-round option better covered than England.

In the pre-Stokes, post-Andrew Flintoff era, England did win three successive Ashes series and climb to number one in the Test rankings without a genuine all-rounder, instead building their attack on three frontline seamers and the spin of Graeme Swann.

If Stokes cannot play a full part as a bowler, the Swann role would fall to Leach. Perhaps as a rehearsal for such responsibility, Leach was on in the 12th over on the first morning against the Irish, the earliest an England spinner has bowled in a Lord's Test since 1954.

Can Leach, who was mullered by the Aussies down under last time around, withstand any fresh attack? If Leach fails to hold an end, England's seamers will be bowled into the ground.

There also remains a doubt over the form of Crawley, who ended a run of eight Test innings without a half-century against the Irish with an unconvincing 56 that included 15 runs off the inside edge.

In fairness, recent Ashes history suggests openers have not had a huge impact on series in this country and questions of the top order are shared by Australia, who are once again preparing to push David Warner into Broad's crosshairs.

They have their own fitness concerns over Josh Hazlewood, as well as the effectiveness of his fellow pace bowler Mitchell Starc, who was trusted to play in just one Test here four years ago.

Attention now turns to Australia's curtain-raiser, the high-stakes World Test Championship final against India at The Oval, a clash that will be much more revealing than England's romp against the Irish.

One way or another, Cummins' side will arrive at Edgbaston buoyed by their new-found status as the best team in the world, or deflated by a final defeat.

For England, the on-field preparations are complete. Everywhere they have been has gone. Where they are going is the Ashes and the bid to get their hands back on the urn.

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 10:42

    This current England side at full strength with everyone fit definitely would give Australia a run for their money.
    However with Stokes only really playing as a batsman and therefore being a bowler short I can't see them taking 20 wickets per game which is what they will need to do if they are going to win the Ashes!
    Also Crawley is a liability! He will surely be found out by the Aussie quicks!

  • Comment posted by Lucky5319, today at 10:40

    Short ball learnt nothing against Ireland ....Stokes cannot play with that knee barely make a turn for two runs let alone push off from knee to make a catch. Jimmy would be a risk as not 100%... Edgbaston not known for so I reckon 2 or three places to consider....IMO 4 seamers plus all rounder needed

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 10:39

    Anyone else concerned of how England’s aggressive batting may be actually a weakness in this series, given the depleted stock of bowlers?

    For example if Aus make 350 in 120 overs and then England have a go and make whatever in around 60 overs, their bowlers will have to come out and bowl with around 2 sessions less rest than the Aussie bowlers. Instant physical disadvantage.

    Just a thought…

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 10:38

    I actually think this could be a really good series. Well matched and closely run. Nothing will top 05 for me and that series because that was a generational Aussie team but looking forward to this one and the excitement of that series could very well be there

  • Comment posted by Haway The Lads, today at 10:37

    Series should be on terrestrial tv.

  • Comment posted by Titus Aduxus, today at 10:36

    A captain with one leg, so presumably the plan is to take on the Aussies with just 4 frontline bowlers. Insanity.

    • Reply posted by Haway The Lads, today at 10:39

      Haway The Lads replied:
      Broad/ Anderson
      Potts
      Robinson
      Tongue
      Root

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 10:35

    Cant wait

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 10:33

    Where are all the new England ‘Bucket’ hats available to buy? Shambles.

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 10:28

    Ireland were 63-3 and ended up with 362. Our bowling does not inspire me at all-JL is way off the pace. I can't see the attack bowling out Oz twice. Batting OK.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 10:34

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      In fairness though I don't think that was englands best bowling line up. Robinson and Anderson both didn't play and stokes didn't bowl. Throw Woods pace in the mix too (although I'm not fully sold on wood) but I think the bowling has a lot more still to come.

  • Comment posted by Rauth P, today at 10:22

    How England fare, will be better gauged by Australia's performance against India in the WTC final this week. A much better indication than England's performance against Ireland. Go India!!

  • Comment posted by Avalon, today at 10:21

    Its going to be an interesting series, both teams about even, aus has a good dast bowling attack and exerpienced spinner, thier batting with the exception of lambausche and smith is not firing.

    Up against an england team that has a good batting order with Brooks, bairatow and root in the engine room and bouyed by 11 matches without defeat in 13 games. Bowling wise not as strong as aus on paper.

  • Comment posted by Tom Pain, today at 10:11

    Best shape? A captain who can barely stand up, a whole roster of injury-prone bowlers, best bowler now over 40, a below-average opening pair and an average spinner.

    • Reply posted by Toby C, today at 10:35

      Toby C replied:
      Harsh but true :(

  • Comment posted by David R, today at 10:10

    In the post Flintoff era, pre-Stokes era, England recorded two consecutive Ashes wins (2010/11 and 2013), NOT three. Flintoff, a waning force by 2009, played around three games in that series while Stokes figured in the 2015 winning series.

    • Reply posted by Avalon, today at 10:24

      Avalon replied:
      You seem to have forgetten the 2009 series win in england.

      That makes 2009, 2010/11 and 2013, thus 3 consecutive series wins.

  • Comment posted by pp, today at 10:10

    Not a good enough test coming to the ashes the Aussie seam attack worries me against our opening batsmen for starters...

  • Comment posted by Jim Upton, today at 10:03

    After Crawley's error-strewn first innings against Ireland's feeble bowling attack, I worry what he's going to do against the Aussies.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 10:06

      SD replied:
      I don't. He'll either play well and score a few or if not can be dropped for someone else.

      However, think after scoring a half century he deserves another go. Yes it was against Ireland but can only play team in front of you.

  • Comment posted by dvt, today at 09:59

    'England in best possible shape for Ashes tilt...'
    Except of course, for Stokes left knee....

  • Comment posted by Red267, today at 09:56

    Did feel like a missed opportunity not to give Bairstow/Brooks/Stokes a proper run out with the bat.

    Granted not the level of opposition but all are short of time at the wicket against the red ball.

  • Comment posted by Charles G, today at 09:52

    Surely the ‘best possible shape’ would be if all our batsmen had had a decent amount of first class cricket. The all-rounder in the team was able to bowl and none of our fast bowlers had injury concerns.

    Or is all that impossible?

  • Comment posted by lappers, today at 09:50

    I’m bored of the Ashes already and it hasn’t even started!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 09:52

      SD replied:
      Not a cricket fan eh.

  • Comment posted by Jabberwock, today at 09:50

    It will be interesting to see Aussies reaction, will they copy or capitulate?

