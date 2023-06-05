Last updated on .From the section Cricket

World Test Championship final: Australia v India Venue: The Oval Date: 7-11 June Coverage: Live Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sounds, plus the in-play video clips (UK only) and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

One of Australia or India are going to become the best Test side in the world this week, but who would make the XI if you combined the two teams?

Would David Warner open? Do Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne all get in? Who takes the gloves? Is Nathan Lyon your spinner or do you turn to Ravindra Jadeja and/or Ravichandran Ashwin?

The choice is yours. But there's just two rules from us: you must select a wicketkeeper (we've put 'wk' next to their names to help) and you should presume the side is playing at The Oval like in the final this week.

Pick your XI below and challenge your friends to do the same using #bbccricket external-link . We'll reveal the final XI in our live text commentary on day three of the World Test Championship final.