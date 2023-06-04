Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Hazlewood is expected to take the new ball against England in the forthcoming Ashes series

World Test Championship final: Australia v India Dates: 7-11 June Venue: The Oval Coverage: Live commentary on Test Match Special through BBC Sounds and Radio 5 Sports Extra, live text commentary with in-play clips on the BBC Sport website

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the World Test Championship final against India, which starts on Wednesday at The Oval.

Hazlewood, 32, is managing an Achilles issue plus a side injury, which resulted in him missing much of the Indian Premier League.

He remains in contention for the first Ashes Test against England which starts at Edgbaston on 16 June.

Michael Neser comes into the squad for the five-day match in London.

Neser has been playing county cricket for Glamorgan and taken 19 wickets this summer.

However, Hazlewood's absence leaves Scott Boland in pole position to join captain Pat Cummins and left-armer Mitchell Starc in Australia's side.

Hazlewood has been bowling in training this week but Australia have opted to be cautious, given five Ashes Tests follow in six weeks.

"Josh was very, very close to being given the green light but our upcoming schedule means this is not a one-off Test match for us," Australia's chair of selectors George Bailey said.

"Michael's county form has been strong and knowing that he was going to be close by allowed for him to keep playing and for us to be able to call on him. He is a great strength to have as part of the fast bowling group.

"This will give Josh an ideal preparation leading into Edgbaston. With six Test matches in a little over seven weeks we will need all of our fast bowling assets."