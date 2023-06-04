Close menu

The Ashes: England spinner Jack Leach ruled out of Australia series

England spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the Ashes series against Australia with a stress fracture in his back.

The 31-year-old developed symptoms during the Test victory against Ireland at Lord's on Saturday, with a scan confirming the injury.

Leach has played in all 13 of England's Tests since Ben Stokes took over as captain, taking 45 wickets.

A replacement in the squad will be confirmed in due course.

As well as a significant dent in England's hopes, it is also a cruel personal blow for Leach who has overcome a series of health and injury issues in his England career.

Leach has Crohn's disease, a condition that causes inflammation of the digestive system, and in 2019 contracted gastroenteritis, which developed into sepsis, while on tour with England in New Zealand.

He also had to be substituted out of a Test last summer with a concussion.

Eighteen-year-old Rehan Ahmed was the last spinner other than Leach to play a Test for England, when both he and Leach featured in the third Test against Pakistan in December.

Leg-spinner Ahmed took 5-48 on debut.

Surrey's off-spinning all-rounder Will Jacks played the first two Tests of the same series and took 6-161 in his first appearance.

The men's Ashes begins on Friday, 16 June at Edgbaston.

Could England send an SOS to Moeen?

Analysis by Stephan Shemilt, BBC Sport's chief cricket writer

Leach spent about half an hour off the field as England completed victory over Ireland on Saturday.

He was in discomfort and at first it was thought to be a possible illness.

When the discomfort continued, he was sent for a scan that revealed the worst possible news.

It is hard to state just how big a blow this is for England. Leach is the only bowler to have played every Test in the Stokes-McCullum era.

His role in the attack is even more important if Stokes is not fit to bowl - the spinner would have to hold an end.

There are no obvious alternatives to Leach - Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson has been discarded, Leicestershire's Rehan Ahmed is inexperienced and Will Jacks not like-for-like.

Slow left-armer Liam Dawson has not been seen in Test cricket for six years.England might opt for an all-seam attack or, just maybe, send an SOS to Moeen Ali.

  • Comment posted by Klipperty Klopp , today at 17:33

    Liam Dawson all day. Will hold an end up and very decent mid to lower order batter. And in good form.

    • Reply posted by Yoshik53, today at 17:39

      Yoshik53 replied:
      The most sensible comment. Would also add talent in the slip area.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 17:26

    Anyone but Dom Bess. Couldn’t turn it on a corrugated roof!

    • Reply posted by Toffees, today at 17:28

      Toffees replied:
      Peter such is on call

  • Comment posted by s1310, today at 17:28

    I reckon Moeen will do the job if asked - could be a blessing with his superior batting. Real shame for Leach who has grown into his role.

    Pity Rashid cannot be bothered with Test cricket.

    • Reply posted by discowafers, today at 17:48

      discowafers replied:
      Neither can Moeen

  • Comment posted by Chipster, today at 17:27

    Sad for Jack, he’s been great since Stokes/Baz took over

    • Reply posted by Vikram, today at 17:33

      Vikram replied:
      who will get the 1 for 175 now ??

  • Comment posted by BushTucker, today at 17:28

    Adil Rashid?

    • Reply posted by Vikram, today at 17:33

      Vikram replied:
      total Ashes wickets...3

  • Comment posted by 76-4again, today at 17:36

    I can do it. Left arm, right arm, whatever is needed. My kids can't pick them, and I scored an unbeaten 254 in garden cricket off only 67 balls.

    • Reply posted by Nick Heptonstall, today at 17:42

      Nick Heptonstall replied:
  • Comment posted by andy, today at 17:26

    Is Phil Tufnell not available?

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 17:41

      Hello replied:
      The cats too busy doing I’m a celeb

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 17:37

    Gutted for Jack Leach. I love how understated his and just rocks up and does his thing. Of course he’s not the beat spinner in the world but that doesn’t detract from wanting him in an England shirt. I’d have also loved to see him at the crease again à la Headingly in another Ashes thriller…

  • Comment posted by Andrew of Ware, today at 17:29

    Why Matt Parkinson was discarded after one test (as a replacement) having been dragged around the world in the Covid years is beyond me. He is now having a poor season with his confidence at rock bottom. How about Hartley from Lancashire? Attacking spin bowler (England don't seem to like them), brilliant fielder and attacking batter.

    • Reply posted by Scorpio, today at 17:33

      Scorpio replied:
      Don’t know why ignoring Parkinson was ‘beyond’ you? Nowhere near, Test level, nowhere.

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 17:39

    As someone has already pointed out, this type of injury is unusual for a spin bowler.

    Is it more likely the result of one of his heroic boundary stops? I sometimes wonder if saving a single run is worth a possible serious injury.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:53

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
  • Comment posted by lappers, today at 17:30

    Joe Root to take over from Leach and bring back Ben Foakes!

    • Reply posted by broads bananza, today at 17:32

      broads bananza replied:
      Rootalitharan

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 17:35

    I for one like Jack Leach and wish him a speedy recovery. Matt Parkinson wasn't given enough of a chance. Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks could be tried. You need someone who can bowl with real control, the pitches here tend not to give spinners a huge amount of assistance. Not sure how much cricket Moeen is playing these days.

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 17:39

      HadMySay replied:
  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 17:29

    Very unlucky for Leach to be out with his injury. Eng need a spinner and Ali won’t be that choice. Ahmed or Jacks maybe selected. Eng will make a mistake if they don’t include a proper spin bowler in their side.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:50

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
  • Comment posted by NeilP, today at 17:28

    Just play Ahmed, if he was good enough to play for England before he is good enough now. I appreciate it was on spinner friendly wickets but give him ago.

    • Reply posted by vikingsarecoming, today at 18:05

      vikingsarecoming replied:
      I'd give Ahmed a go- bowled decently on his debut and fits in with the England ethos.

  • Comment posted by spinkbottle, today at 17:30

    Speedy recovery to Jack of course!
    But does that mean those flat pitches now need more grass?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
  • Comment posted by Roy Race, today at 17:29

    Moeen is a top test class bowler and a good bats at 7 or 8 ...if only he believed he was ....wish he did

    • Reply posted by broads bananza, today at 17:31

      broads bananza replied:
      Playing Moeen would allow for 4 quality seamers which would be good is stokes can’t bowl

  • Comment posted by Redwhiteandblue, today at 17:39

    I have to be honest and say I've always felt Mo was underrated, on his day he is incredible but appreciate those days are becoming fewer and further in between. Speedy recovery to Jack though, you will be missed

    • Reply posted by Timefiller, today at 18:00

      Timefiller replied:
      Funnily enough I always thought he was overrated in Test cricket with a very modest bowling average. A great short form player though.

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 17:35

    It would be some story if Moeen were to come out of test retirement to help his side win the Ashes for the first time since 2015.

    Could also do with the experience and the leadership qualities. Will be a good set of heads with Root, Stokes and Moeen on the field.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 17:57

      Brass Eye replied:
      Get Derek Underwood out of retirement.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 17:31

    Moeen is not a test player. All seam attack plus Joe Root if the pitch turns sideways - which isn’t going to happen anyway.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 17:45

    No Moeen, please. Found out regularly and has a poor attitude, goes missing easily when needs, better suited to the shorter formats. His time has gone. Looking to the future it has to be Ahmed.

