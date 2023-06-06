Last updated on .From the section Counties

Max Holden's excellent 53 was in vain for Middlesex

Ben McDermott hit 47 off 34 balls as Hampshire consigned Middlesex to an 11th consecutive T20 Blast defeat, winning by five runs at Radlett.

The Hawks lost in-form James Vince for just five, but McDermott and Toby Albert (32) took advantage of the small boundaries in a stand of 56.

Luke Hollman (2-12) dismissed both as Middlesex restricted them to 164-6.

The home side were soon 2-2 and although Max Holden hit 53 off 31 balls, they fell short on 159-7.

Middlesex openers Stephen Eskinazi and Joe Cracknall both fell for ducks to the bowling of John Turner, but Holden steadied the ship, with eight fours and a six, backed up by Ryan Higgins (43).

When Holden was caught by Chris Wood off Liam Dawson, Hampshire turned the screw, taking wickets at regular intervals to leave Middlesex requiring 15 to win from the final over.

Nathan Ellis held his nerve, conceding just nine runs to guide his side to a third consecutive T20 win.

Middlesex remain bottom of the South group, while Hampshire move third, only behind Surrey in second on net run rate

Wednesday fixtures

Blackpool: Lancashire Lightning v Worcestershire Rapids (17:00 BST)

Edgbaston: Birmingham Bears v Derbyshire Falcons (18:30)

Cardiff: Glamorgan v Surrey (18:30)

Canterbury: Kent Spitfires v Essex (18:30)

Ageas Bowl: Hampshire Hawks v Somerset (19:00)