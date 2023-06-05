Saif Zaib has scored 166 runs in the 2023 T20 Blast at an average of 55.33

Northamptonshire Steelbacks are looking to continue building momentum after ending Worcestershire's 100% winning start in this season's T20 Blast.

They needed 15 off Sunday's final over and Saif Zaib hit two sixes and a four off Pat Brown to see them home.

The 25-year-old left-hander finished with 70 not out off 35 balls.

"We've had a few games where we've struggled a little bit. Hopefully that can kickstart our tournament and we can get on a good run," Zaib said.

Worcestershire went into the game at New Road with a record of four wins from four games and posted a total of 178-6.

Northants suffered an early setback when they lost Chris Lynn - who made an unbeaten 110 off 68 balls in their previous game against Leicestershire - but Zaib saw them home after going out to bat at 75-3 after 10 overs, when Richard Vasconcelos was out for 44.

"We would have liked them to have [scored] 10 or 15 less if anything, but we always knew we could catch up, We've got quite a bit of power down the order. It was just a case of taking it as far as we could," Zaib told BBC Radio Northampton.

Brown began the final over with a dot ball, but Zaib kept his head after a few words with partner Lewis McManus.

"[He said] Just 'go again' really. We didn't want to take it to the last ball in that situation. I stuck to my guns trying to hit hard shots and luckily it came off."

Northants lifted the T20 Blast trophy in 2013 and 2016 but reaching the quarter-finals in 2020 is their best performance since their second win.

They are seventh in North Group, but only net run-rate separates them from Durham in fourth and the two teams meet in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

"Last year we were top of the group with five or six games to go and ended up not qualifying [for the knockout stage]," Zaib added.

"That's T20 cricket for you and hopefully we can get a bit of momentum, take it as deep as we can and get that qualifying spot."