Saif Zaib: Northants looking to build momentum in T20 Blast

Saif Zaib
Saif Zaib has scored 166 runs in the 2023 T20 Blast at an average of 55.33

Northamptonshire Steelbacks are looking to continue building momentum after ending Worcestershire's 100% winning start in this season's T20 Blast.

They needed 15 off Sunday's final over and Saif Zaib hit two sixes and a four off Pat Brown to see them home.

The 25-year-old left-hander finished with 70 not out off 35 balls.

"We've had a few games where we've struggled a little bit. Hopefully that can kickstart our tournament and we can get on a good run," Zaib said.

Worcestershire went into the game at New Road with a record of four wins from four games and posted a total of 178-6.

Northants suffered an early setback when they lost Chris Lynn - who made an unbeaten 110 off 68 balls in their previous game against Leicestershire - but Zaib saw them home after going out to bat at 75-3 after 10 overs, when Richard Vasconcelos was out for 44.

"We would have liked them to have [scored] 10 or 15 less if anything, but we always knew we could catch up, We've got quite a bit of power down the order. It was just a case of taking it as far as we could," Zaib told BBC Radio Northampton.

Brown began the final over with a dot ball, but Zaib kept his head after a few words with partner Lewis McManus.

"[He said] Just 'go again' really. We didn't want to take it to the last ball in that situation. I stuck to my guns trying to hit hard shots and luckily it came off."

Northants lifted the T20 Blast trophy in 2013 and 2016 but reaching the quarter-finals in 2020 is their best performance since their second win.

They are seventh in North Group, but only net run-rate separates them from Durham in fourth and the two teams meet in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

"Last year we were top of the group with five or six games to go and ended up not qualifying [for the knockout stage]," Zaib added.

"That's T20 cricket for you and hopefully we can get a bit of momentum, take it as deep as we can and get that qualifying spot."

