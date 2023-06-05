Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Henry Shipley has yet to play in a Test match for New Zealand

Sussex have signed New Zealand bowler Henry Shipley for their next four County Championship games.

The 27-year-old replaces India batter Cheteshwar Pujara who is about to play in the World Test Championship final before touring the West Indies.

Shipley will be available for the games against Worcestershire, Glamorgan, Derbyshire and Yorkshire.

He has played in eight one-day internationals for New Zealand and five Twenty20 matches for his country.

The right-arm seamer - who plays his domestic cricket for Canterbury - made his 50-over debut for New Zealand in January and has taken 15 wickets including a best of 5-31 against Sri Lanka in March.

He has also scored 793 first-class runs at an average of 24.78 and high score of 82 for Canterbury.

"We are really looking forward to Henry adding his high level of skill to our bowling attack and helping us to take twenty wickets," Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace told the club website.