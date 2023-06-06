Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Bowler Chloe Skelton has played six T20 matches for Western Storm so far this season

Western Storm bowler Chloe Skelton has said she has seen a "massive change" in her development since signing a full-time contract last winter.

The 21-year-old is among the players to benefit from an increase in funding this year from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

There are now almost 100 women playing professionally in England and Wales.

Skelton was working as a coach in schools across Gloucestershire alongside her playing career.

"I've seen a massive change in terms of the development I've made in the short space of time of signing the contract in November," Skelton told BBC Radio Somerset's Cricket Show.

"I think previously it had been a lot of work around trying to manage my time with having a full-time job and trying to make my way within the sport on the side.

"To be given the pro contract, where I can solely concentrate on my time within the cricket environment, focus more on developing physically as well as my cricketing skills... The development I've seen has been huge."

Last October, the ECB announced a funding boost of £3.5m for 2023 and 2024, meaning each of the eight regional women's teams would have 10 players with full-time contracts.

An additional 17 centrally contracted England players were also announced.

The ECB first awarded women domestic players' contracts in 2020, with 40 given out that first year.

Off-spinner Skelton joined Western Storm's academy in 2021 and made four appearances for the first team last season on a pay-as-you-play contract.

She took 10 wickets in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and was the club's second-highest wicket taker.

Skelton said it was a "very busy time" juggling working in schools around training before the call came in about the contract.

"I remember the phone call and I was completely overwhelmed," Skelton added.

"That was always my drive and passion to make it as a professional and make a living from the game. So, while it was brilliant to inspire the other generation and go into primary schools, my passion was to see where I could go myself."