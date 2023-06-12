Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Who will you select in England's bowling attack?

Men's Ashes 2023 Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 16-20 June Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

The men's Ashes is almost here!

We want you to put yourself in Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's shoes and pick the England side that will face old enemy Australia at Edgbaston from 16 June.

