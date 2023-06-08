Last updated on .From the section Counties

James Vince passed 50 for the fifth time in this season's T20 Blast for Hampshire

Somerset suffered the first loss of their T20 Blast campaign, as Hampshire Hawks won by five runs at the Ageas Bowl.

Laurie Evans' stunning hundred took Surrey to victory over Glamorgan, and Sam Cook's hat-trick helped Essex beat Kent by four wickets.

Lancashire beat Worcestershire by four wickets to end their losing streak.

Elsewhere in the North group, Leus du Plooy's innings of 66 off 25 balls saw Derbyshire chase down 204 to beat Birmingham Bears by six wickets.

Du Plooy fireworks take Derbyshire to victory

Moeen Ali took 1-30 for Birmingham Bears on the day he came out of Test retirement to join the England squad for the first two Ashes Tests, but it wasn't enough as Derbyshire came from nowhere to win a remarkable game at Edgbaston.

The Bears batting line-up struggled for rhythm in the opening 10 overs and fell to 72-4 when Glenn Maxwell was bowled by Mattie McKiernan for one.

However, Sam Hain's excellent knock of 79 from 36 balls took them to an imposing score of 203-7, well supported by Dan Mousley (26) and Chris Woakes (23).

Derbyshire started their chase well, as their opening pair of Luis Reece (57) and Haider Ali (48) put on 95 for the first wicket, but some tight bowling pegged them back, and it looked like they had a mountain to climb with five overs left, still requiring 73 for victory.

Captain Du Plooy stepped up to the plate, striking four fours and five sixes to stun the home crowd and earn Derbyshire a third win of the tournament.

Cook and Critchley star as Essex add to Kent's woes

Essex chased down 151 with 10 balls to spare at Canterbury despite a wobble at the start of their chase.

Sam Cook's opening spell put Essex firmly in control of the contest, bowling Twanda Muyeye, nicking off Sam Billings, and pinning Jordan Cox lbw for his hat-trick, after Shane Snater had removed Daniel Bell-Drummond.

Joe Denly (39) helped Kent rebuild, before some powerful lower-order striking from Grant Stewart hauled the hosts to 150-8.

They then carried that momentum into the field, dismissing Essex openers Feroze Khushi and Dan Lawrence for ducks.

When Robin Das and Michael Pepper also fell inside the powerplay, Kent would have fancied their chances, but Paul Walter (27) put Essex back in control, before the coolest of innings from Matt Critchley (63) took them to victory with plenty of time to spare.

Brutal Evans ton guides Surrey to straightforward success

Laurie Evans hit 12 fours and six sixes in his incredible knock

Surrey never looked like losing against Glamorgan as a supreme batting display, led by Laurie Evans' 118 not out from 60 balls, saw them post 236-2 batting first.

Evans put on 115 for the first wicket with Will Jacks (46), before Sam Curran blasted 66 from 29 balls to continue the rapid run rate.

Only Jamie McIlroy had an economy rate of less than 10 as Glamorgan failed to stem the flow of runs.

It proved to be far too many, and despite a well-made 76 from Sam Northeast, Glamorgan fell 65 runs short.

Surrey are now second in the South group, with five wins from their seven games.

Hampshire hold their nerve to end Somerset streak

Somerset travelled to Southampton brimming with confidence having won their first six games in this year's competition, but were unable to score the 19 runs they required from Scott Currie's final over.

James Vince continued his stellar form with 50 from 38 balls, and Joe Weatherley's 59 from 37 balls guided Hampshire to 178-4 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Somerset raced out of the blocks, scoring at over 10-an-over during the powerplay, but the loss of openers Will Smeed (52) and Tom Banton (31) slowed the scoring and brought the hosts back into the contest.

Hampshire took wickets at regular intervals, and an excellent penultimate over from Nathan Ellis left Lewis Gregory and Ben Green needing 19 to win from the last.

Gregory was run out searching for runs, and Currie did what was required of him, taking Hampshire to a five-run win.

Lancashire return to winning ways against Worcestershire

Jos Buttler's 58 helped Lancashire chase down 178 with three balls to spare to record their first win in five Blast games and deny Worcestershire the chance to go top of the North group.

Worcestershire were in a strong position batting first, and when Mitchell Santer (57 from 33 balls) took 28 runs from the 18th over, bowled by Colin de Grandhomme, the Rapids would have been targeting a score close to 200.

However, excellent death bowling from Daryl Mitchell and Luke Wood saw Lancashire concede just eight runs from the last two overs, while also taking four wickets, which restricted Worcestershire to 177-9.

Phil Salt and Luke Wells both fell in the powerplay to give Worcestershire hope, but Buttler and Steven Croft (40) combined to put Lancashire firmly in control, before some lusty hitting from Mitchell (33 from 14) and captain Liam Livingstone (23 from 12) saw Lancashire over the line.

