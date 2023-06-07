Close menu

The Ashes: Moeen Ali added to England squad after Jack Leach injury

England's Moeen Ali walks off after being dismissed against India
Moeen Ali last played a Test, and any red-ball cricket, in September 2021
Men's Ashes 2023 - first Test
Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 16-20 June
Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

All-rounder Moeen Ali has come out of Test retirement to join the England squad for the first two of the five Ashes Tests against Australia.

Moeen replaces spinner Jack Leach, who misses the series after suffering a stress fracture in his back.

He reversed his decision after being approached by England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

The 35-year-old said he found the Test format "really difficult to get into" when he retired in September 2021.

Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket, said: "We reached out to Mo early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign.

"We wish Mo and the rest of the squad well for the Ashes campaign."

Moeen, who will turn 36 during the first Test at Edgbaston, has played 64 Tests for England, scoring 2,914 runs and taking 195 wickets.

The off-spinner has a mixed record against Australia, taking 20 wickets in 11 Tests, at an average of 64.65, and scoring 476 runs, at 25.05.

Moeen may come straight into the team for Leach, and will add depth to England's batting, with him likely to bat at eight.

Stokes and McCullum also have the option of going with an all-pace attack for Edgbaston, with the Test beginning on 16 June.

England squad for first two Ashes Tests: Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

'Short lived but demonstrates seriousness of situation' - analysis

Jonathan Agnew, BBC cricket correspondent

It demonstrates the seriousness of the situation that England have reached out to a player that hasn't appeared in first-class cricket for two years.

He's committed to franchise cricket. Moeen will be part of England's World Cup squad in the autumn but any return to the Test squad seems short-lived.

This is the situation that England find themselves in and Moeen's return must dent the hopes of Surrey's Will Jacks, Hampshire's Liam Dawson and Leicestershire's Rehan Ahmed.

It also suggests that Moeen, who will strengthen the batting, will play at Edgbaston with England reluctant to go into the game with an unbalanced four-man pace attack.

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Comment posted by iggy1987, today at 09:02

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Scipio, today at 09:02

    Exciting news that such a flamboyant player and great person in Mo is back. He adds fun and ambition to the game. Forever young!

  • Comment posted by daveyo, today at 09:02

    The selectors have finally picked the best man for the job.....

  • Comment posted by Time to get off, today at 09:01

    What message does this send to all those spinners toiling away week after week in county cricket. Clearly they are not being supported if the ECB has not helped them become test quality and we have to rely on a retiree!!

  • Comment posted by Marco1987, today at 09:00

    Great news, Mo’s style suits this team so so much, wonder how much it’ll change the lineup or a straight swap?

  • Comment posted by stefjamz, today at 09:00

    We have no idea how this will turn out. I think we look very strong on batting but weak on bowling. Maybe the thinking was also cover for Stokes?

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 08:58

    What does that say to young and up coming bowlers, especially Ahmed.

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 09:02

      Rob replied:
      It says that you aren't good enough..yet. How it should be

  • Comment posted by Codfather, today at 08:58

    Great news, and could be a perfect finish to his test career. Yes there are younger spinners coming through, I watched Rehan last night in the T20 match and I think he has a great future, but wouldn't want to destroy his confidence by having him struggle in a debut home series against Australia. Respect to Moeen for answering the call, let's get behind him and prove this was a smart move.

  • Comment posted by Captain Obvious , today at 08:58

    My own personal opinion I think it's a good decision, I maybe wrong but I think the aussies would rather see rehan or Jacks playing, Mo may not have the best stats and averages but he is a big time player and a game changer

  • Comment posted by Vox Populi, today at 08:58

    A few people saying wrong decision, but you haven't offered alternative names.
    Who would you have picked? Rashid is also concentrating on white ball cricket. Ahmed is 18...leggies can be expensive when it doesn't come off. Jacks, Livingstone- batters that can bowl a bit of offspin but not as specialist as Moeen. Dawson, Parkinson- would have established themselves before now if Test class bowlers

  • Comment posted by duckyflyer, today at 08:58

    The other lesser spinners cant moeen moan .why would you not turn 2 experience it's the ashes. Not some tin cup test match. If Ali bowls and bats well then he surely makes England much better than just leach . That's the most destructive looking england batting lineup I've ever seen I mean coming in at samurai number eight. Wow

  • Comment posted by Humph, today at 08:57

    In the end, they were left with no choice but to ask Moeen to come back, given the dearth of options, which in itself is an indictment of the ECB's priorities. Perhaps they should be focusing less on a failing format like the Hundred, and more on schemes to find the England Test spinners of the future. Still, looking forward to the cheer when Moeen walks out to bat at No 8...

  • Comment posted by yonner, today at 08:56

    Form is temporary, class is permanent.

    Mo is a class player with a track record of playing in & performing in big matches.

    I really hope he signs off his test career with an ashes defining performance.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 08:55

    Poor decision, Aussies will re-retire him.

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 08:54

    Really poor decision from the ECB, without doubt a backward step. His batting is poor and bowling not much better these days. He did not bat or bowl in the IPL final.

  • Comment posted by To Be Fair, today at 08:54

    in the short term Moeen is probably England's best chance and gives a little more batting depth as well. In the longer term, wish Jack a speedy recovery, he will be back in contention. But for the umteenth time of saying, the game in England has to become far more pro-active in development of spin bowling as a critical part of the game.

  • Comment posted by Frodos Dad, today at 08:53

    A difficult decision but, in my view, the best short term decision. I just hope it works well and the Aussies suffer. Perhaps they will be complacent against his bowling and collapse. One can dream!

  • Comment posted by bridgeboy, today at 08:53

    We must be desperate !

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 08:52

    wrong decision

  • Comment posted by Roger Taylor, today at 08:52

    Glad Moeen has said yes....but shocked at the lack of real alternatives in county cricket

