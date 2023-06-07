Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Western Storm won three of their seven games in the Charlotte Edwards Cup

Charlotte Edwards Cup, Cardiff Western Storm 134-7 (20 overs): Corney 23; K Bryce 2-17 The Blaze 137-3 (18.4 overs): K Bryce 54*; Nicholas 2-24 The Blaze won by seven wickets Scorecard Table

The Blaze maintained their unbeaten run in the Charlotte Edwards Cup with a comfortable seven-wicket win over Western Storm in Cardiff.

Storm posted 134-7 from their 20 overs after an economical bowling performance from the visitors.

Kathryn Bryce took 2-17 and Grace Ballinger 2-24.

Bryce then scored an unbeaten 54 as Blaze reached their target in the 19th over, supported by captain Marie Kelly's 20 not out.

It was the first double-header with the men's county game to be played in Cardiff, following similar matches for Western Storm in Taunton and Bristol.

The Blaze have qualified directly for the final on Saturday, 10 June, having finished top of the table, but the defeat eliminates Storm.

Thunder earlier joined Blaze at finals day with their victory over Northern Diamonds.

Storm opener Nat Wraith struck the first ball of the innings for four but was dismissed with the next as she was bowled by Ballinger.

Ballinger then struck to remove Ireland international Orla Prendergast for 19 as Storm struggled to build partnerships throughout their innings.

Emma Corney top-scored with 23 and Welsh all-rounder Alex Griffiths finished unbeaten on 19.

Welsh spinner Claire Nicholas took two wickets as Storm attempted to defend their below-par total, but Blaze comfortably kept up with the required run-rate in what was an eventually an easy chase.

Scotland international Bryce reached her half-century from just 32 balls, while Georgie Boyce added 26 from number three in a partnership of 66 between the pair to break the back of the chase.

Kelly was standing in as captain in the absence of Kirstie Gordon, who was one of four players absent for The Blaze because of an England training camp.

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Glenn were the other internationals missing, while Storm were without Heather Knight, Danielle Gibson and Lauren Filer.

Western Storm bowler Claire Nicholas told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's disappointing, we were 10 runs short because we lost a bit of momentum through the innings and we were a bit loose with the ball, it was close but we could have won that game.

"It just shows the strength in the Blaze squad that even without some key England players, they can do a job and I wish them all the best for the final.

"It's lovely to be able to play in front of a home crowd at Sophia Gardens, as women's cricket develops we'll have bigger crowds, but we've had school children here and thanks to everyone who came along.

"It makes the day more exciting to have double-headers, it's about bringing crowds in, a lot more people want to watch both men's and women's cricket and having it on the same day makes it easier, so it adds to the excitement and the atmosphere."