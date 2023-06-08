Aimee Maguire (left) celebrates taking a wicket for Ireland at the U19 T20 World Cup in South Africa in January

Ireland have brought in 16-year-old spinner Aimee Maguire for her first tour as part of the squad to take on West Indies in St Lucia.

The teenager is named in a 15-player panel and the action starts on 26 June with three one-day games followed by three T20s.

"Aimee's a really exciting young left-arm spinner - it's a role we are trying to strengthen," said coach Ed Joyce.

Jane Maguire and Shauna Kavanagh will miss the tour because of injury.

The one-day series, which will be part of the ICC Women's Championship, continues on 28 June with the final match on 1 July.

Three days later, the T20 series gets under way and will be completed with games on 6 and 8 July.

"If we play well, we're going to be really competitive, and we're really hoping to get our first win in the ICC Women's Championship," added Joyce.

"We've found that format of the game really tough, which is understandable considering we don't play very much of it. But we definitely have the tools to win out there. It's just about whether we can put it all together on the day.

"We've played quite a lot of T20 cricket and we're comfortable with the way we want to go about playing that format.

"We had a great game against the West Indies at the recent World Cup, where we just came out on the losing side. Albeit, I think we had enough chances to win that game. So yes, we're definitely looking to get some wins.

"I think if we play well, we can definitely achieve that, but there's no doubt the West Indies will be tough to beat."

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (capt), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.