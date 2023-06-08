Steve Smith warned England they have "not come up against us yet" after Australia's pace attack ripped through India on day two of the World Test Championship final.

India were reduced to 151-5 in reply to Australia's 469 at The Oval a week before the Ashes series begins.

England have won 11 of their past 13 Tests in buccaneering fashion.

"I've enjoyed watching how they've played," said Smith. "We'll wait and see how it comes off against us."

England's spectacular form under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum is a stark contrast to their previous run of one win in 17 Tests, including a 4-0 defeat in the last Ashes in Australia.

England's turnaround has seen them score their runs at 4.85 an over, a whole run more than any other team in Test cricket in the same period.

But their 'Bazball' style has not come up against an attack with the quality of Australia, who put in a devastating display against the Indians.

On a pitch offering plenty of bounce and movement, each of Scott Boland, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc produced magical deliveries to take wickets, while the India batters were pinned with a number of blows to the body.

"I said when Bazball started that I'm intrigued to see how it goes against our bowlers, I've said that all along," said former Australia captain Smith, 34.

"It will be difficult on this kind of pitch, which is up and down and seaming around. It's not easy to defend, let alone come out and swing.

"They've done well against some other attacks, but they haven't come up against us yet. We'll wait and see how it comes off against us."

Smith completed his 31st Test century on the second morning, eventually falling for 121. Though Australia lost their last seven wickets for 108 runs, their bowlers ensured they remain on course to be crowned world champions.

On his debut series in the last Ashes, right-armer Boland destroyed England with 18 wickets in three Tests.

The 34-year-old had not played a red-ball match in the UK before the final, but needed only two overs to make an impact.

The nip-backer he produced to bowl Shubman Gill, who was playing no shot, reinforced the theory that Boland has the qualities to succeed in English conditions.

However, in order to force his way into the Australia attack alongside captain Pat Cummins, he would have displace one of the two other members of the 'big three': Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

"I know from having faced Scotty in the nets recently he's bowling very nicely," said Smith. "The angles he provides, his ability to hit the stumps from a slightly shorter length than our other bowlers is a big plus.

"The skills he possesses are magnificent. Whether he is leaving any of the big three out, I don't know the answer to that, but he's certainly a quality prospect."