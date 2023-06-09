Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Southern Vipers beat Central Sparks by six wickets to win the 2022 Charlotte Edwards Cup

Charlotte Edwards Cup finals day Venue: New Road, Worcester Date: Saturday, 10 June Time: Semi-final - Southern Vipers v Thunder (12:00 BST), Final - The Blaze v TBC (16:00 BST) Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Sport website and app

The third winner of the 20-over Charlotte Edwards Cup will be crowned on Saturday with The Blaze, Thunder and defending champions Southern Vipers all vying for glory.

East Midlands side The Blaze, formerly known as Lightning, will head straight to the final at New Road after winning all seven of their group games and topping the table.

Holders Vipers had to wait until the final round of fixtures to qualify, as did semi-final opponents Thunder - who beat Northern Diamonds in a winner-takes-all match on Wednesday.

An array of international stars and homegrown talent will be on show in Worcester, so how are the teams shaping up for Finals Day?

Blaze 'always look to be brave'

The Blaze appear to be the team to beat on paper. A faultless record in the group stages was led by some fine batting by England pair Nat Sciver-Brunt and Tammy Beaumont, while South Africa all-rounder Nadine de Klerk has the most wickets in the tournament with 14.

"It's really exciting times for the players," De Klerk told BBC East Midlands Today.

"We have played some really good cricket, we have done really well as a team and we have had some brilliant performances through the competition.

"It's really well deserved for the players and hopefully we can lift this trophy. We are a really positive side and always look to be brave."

The Blaze have been rarely troubled in the competition, winning most games with room to spare.

"It took a lot of pressure off me having so many players who contribute to the side and put in so many match-winning performances," De Klerk added.

"Hopefully we can keep that going. If we keep going I can't see any reason not to lift the trophy."

The Blaze finished the group stage 10 points clear at the top, with a 100% record from their seven games

Vipers - 'All eyes are on us'

Holders Southern Vipers only guaranteed their place at Finals Day with victory over winless Sunrisers, and go into the semi-final off the back of three straight wins.

"All eyes are on us after winning the Charlotte Edwards Cup last year," captain Georgia Adams told BBC Radio Solent.

"We've had so much success in this format so hopefully we can rise to the occasion and keep playing the way we have been.

"All we are focusing on is staying positive and backing each other as a group out there."

Vipers, who are coached by the former England batter who the tournament is named after, won the group meeting against fellow semi-finalists Thunder after bowling them out for 111.

"Thunder look very strong with the ball," Adams added.

"I think in this format you can't take anything for granted.

"But hopefully with some of our England players back in the squad this weekend we can take it to the Thunder and get two big wins.

"Our England girls have had a big week but I'm sure they are all itching to get back in the side."

Thunder - 'We're underdogs but that's a good thing'

A sensational performance by Thunder's bowlers in their last group match against Northern Diamonds saw them leapfrog their opponents into the qualification places.

Olivia Bell took 3-9 and Mahika Gaur, Tara Norris and Fi Morris all took two wickets each as Diamonds were skittled for 96 in Blackpool.

Needing to win inside 16 overs to get the bonus point required to qualify, Morris then led the hosts to 97-3 with an unbeaten 42 off 15 overs.

"If you'd have asked me would I take being in this position a couple of weeks ago - when we had a tough start to the season - I would have absolutely snapped your hand off," Thunder's Ellie Threlkeld told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I'm really proud of the way the girls have turned it around. That's testament to the people in the dressing room, the staff and everyone behind the scenes.

"We've worked hard and got ourselves to Finals Day. I've been involved with this club for a long time and it's my first Finals Day, and it feels really good.

"In previous years we've not even come close, so to get there is a huge deal. We'll be going in as underdogs but I think that's a good thing. If we play cricket like we have this season, then every game is a winnable game for us."