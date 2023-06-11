Lancashire's Will Williams conceded only 14 runs from his 15 overs during Hampshire's first innings

LV= County Championship Division One, Southport (day one) Hampshire 142: Barker 44; Williams 3-14, Bailey 3-29 Lancashire 139-1: Salt 76* Lancashire (3 pts) trail Hampshire (0 pts) by three runs Match scorecard

A stand of 115 between makeshift opening partnership Phil Salt and George Balderson saw Lancashire take charge on day one of their County Championship Division One game with Hampshire at Southport.

A Red Rose side, who have yet to win this season and minus Luke Wells, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood and James Anderson, seemingly faced a tough task as they took on the visitors, who are joint-second in the table with three wins from their opening six games.

But after dismissing the visitors for just 142, helped by three wickets apiece for Tom Bailey and Will Williams, Salt and Balderson made light work of Hampshire's much-vaunted bowling attack as they powered their way to 139-1 at the close, trailing Hampshire by three runs.

The hosts' decision to bowl first on a hot and hazy morning was quickly justified when Fletcha Middleton edged Williams to wicket keeper Salt, playing his first red ball game for over a year, without scoring, before Joe Weatherley was brilliantly caught by George Bell at gully for 15 off Bailey.

Williams, especially, bowled superbly during the opening hour as Lancashire took advantage of helpful conditions and a pitch offering bounce, but there was a degree of fortune about their next wicket which saw Nick Gubbins adjudged lbw off a Jack Blatherwick delivery that looked to have pitched outside leg.

If the arrival of James Vince at the crease offered the visitors hope it was quickly distinguished when an unplayable last ball before lunch from Williams clattered into the skipper's stumps to leave Hampshire 57-4 at the interval.

Following the break, Hampshire's middle order could do little to stem the tide.

Ben Brown skied Bailey to Josh Bohannon for six, Felix Organ was caught down the leg side by Salt off Williams for two and Liam Dawson caught well at third slip by Tom Hartley to give Bailey his third wicket.

That left Hampshire 76-7 and in danger of humiliation until Keith Barker launched a typical counter-attack full of powerful blows that saw the Lancashire-born all-rounder put on 58 for the eighth wicket with Mason Crane before Barker was bowled by Hartley for 44.

Only eight more runs were added to the total, with Crane last man out top-edging a pull to Bailey off Blatherwick for 18 after Kyle Abbott was well caught on the boundary by Williams off Hartley for two.

Taking their cue from Barker's approach, Salt and Balderson immediately went on the attack, scoring boundaries at will and reaching 50 after 10 overs.

England's Salt enjoyed his first-ever outing at the top of the order for Lancashire and took full advantage of being dropped by Middleton in Barker's opening over while on four.

Mohammad Abbas, Barker and Abbott all toiled away but it took the introduction of Dawson to finally make the breakthrough when he got a beauty to turn through Balderson's gate and dismiss the all-rounder for 51.

Salt was joined in the middle by Bohannon and the pair safely steered Lancashire to 139-1 at the close, with the former unbeaten on 76 and the latter 12 not out.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.