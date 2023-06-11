Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Following the World Test Championship final victory by winning the Ashes would be "legacy-defining" for Australia, says captain Pat Cummins.

Australia ruthlessly completed a 209-win over India at The Oval to win the Test title for the first time.

The Ashes begins on Friday with Australia bidding to seal their first series win in England since 2001.

"Whether we like it or not, Ashes tend to define eras and teams," said Cummins, 30.

"We've played awesome cricket for the last two years and being there at the end holding the trophy feels really well deserved.

"That's great for our team and Ashes are hard to win,

"It's not going to be easy but if we were to win it, that is legacy-defining stuff."

The Test Championship is contested over a two-year cycle, during which Australia topped the league stage, before controlling this week's final from the outset.

The upcoming Ashes is the most anticipated in a generation given England's change of fortunes and style, which has led to them winning 11 of 13 Tests in the past 12 months under the captaincy of Ben Stokes.

"We've got a big series but we can worry about that in a couple days' time," added Cummins.

"We'll sit around in the changing rooms for a while and then we'll find a nice sunny English beer garden somewhere to sit back and celebrate.

"It's been an amazing two years. We've had this final in the diary for a while.

"You only get a few of these moments in your career where you can sit back, acknowledge a pretty special achievement and this is one of those times."

Hazelwood fit for Edgbaston

Australia regained the urn by drawing the last Ashes in England 2-2 in 2019, but have not won the series outright away from home in five attempts.

They left fast bowler Josh Hazlewood out of their XI to play India as he recovers from side and Achilles issues but Cummins said the 32-year-old, who bowled during the breaks at The Oval, will be fit for the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

That would leave Australia needing to choose between Hazlewood, Cummins, Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc for their three pace bowling spots.

Boland impressed with five wickets against India, and took 18 in three matches in the 2021-22 Ashes, while Starc took four wickets against India and offers variation with his left-arm angle.

"We'll all have a look at everyone over the next couple of days, but I don't think there are any red flags [about workload] at all," said Cummins.

"We all bowled probably 30 odd overs so - not super heavy - so all feeling great."