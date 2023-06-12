Last updated on .From the section Counties

Simon Harmer's figures of 5-64 were his best of the summer

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day two) Essex 462-9 dec & 15-1: Cook 9*; Overton 1-10 Somerset 167: Dickson 82*; Harmer 5-64 Essex (6 pts) lead Somerset (2 pts) by 310 runs Match scorecard

Simon Harmer claimed his first five-wicket haul of the season as Essex put themselves into an imperious position in their County Championship match with Somerset.

Harmer had taken 18 wickets in his first six Championship appearances of the season but tore through the Somerset lower order after Jamie Porter had dealt with the top order and seen the visitors slump to 10-3.

Sean Dickson carried his bat, the first to do so for Somerset since Tom Lammonby against Worcestershire in 2020, as he scored an unbeaten 82 - comfortably his best since arriving from Durham.

Somerset were bowled out for 167 and trailed after the first innings by 295 runs, but Essex did not enforce the follow-on and ended the day on 15-1 - a lead of 310.

Tom Westley had earned opening bowlers Sam Cook and Jamie Porter 20 minutes to bowl at Somerset before the lunch break by declaring on 462-9.

Only 2.5 overs were possible before rain came but Porter had knocked over Lammonby and Tom Abell in the first over.

Lammonby had looped the third ball of this innings to point before Abell was brilliantly caught at second slip.

Things did not improve after lunch with George Bartlett lbw to Porter with the first ball on resumption, having previously survived some close calls while stepping across his stumps.

Harmer arrived at his customary River End in the 13th over and challenged Tom Kohler-Cadmore to take him on down the ground after an enterprising 32 off 39 balls in his fourth over. It was to his detriment as Ben Allison swallowed a simple catch at long on.

In-form James Rew edged Allison behind before Harmer went through the lower order.

Kasey Aldridge was caught and bowled, Craig Overton was adjudged caught at short leg - replays showed that the ball bounced before ricocheting off Nick Browne - and Josh Davey and Matt Henry fell in successive deliveries.

It was Harmer's 31st five-wicket haul for Essex and second against Somerset. Sam Cook rounded off the innings after a 40-minute last-wicket stand, which Shoaib Bashir edged to Sir Alastair Cook, with Essex leading by 295.

Throughout the wicket-taking, Dickson had held firm, and had shown little appetite for the collapses at the other end.

Having arrived from Durham in the winter due to a desire to be back down south with his family, he had previously peaked at 19 in eight innings with three ducks.

Westley decided to rest his bowlers rather than go immediately again, and in seven evening overs lost Browne leg-before to Overton.

Earlier, Essex returned on day two searching for a fourth batting point. They eventually missed out by three runs despite needing 40 runs in 14 overs.

Nightwatch Allison was bowled by Craig Overton with the third delivery of the morning before Matt Critchley was run out for 121 when attempting to complete a fourth run.

Harmer was caught behind, Will Buttleman swung to point and Sam Cook handed Bashir his maiden first-class wicket but Khushi opened up to take Essex to 462-9 before declaring.

Khushi had initially struggled to time the ball as he reached 12 off his first 51 balls, before turning to T20 mode with 44 runs off his last 17 deliveries to end up unbeaten on 56.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.