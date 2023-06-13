Close menu

County Championship: Jamie Smith hits century as Surrey start well in huge run chase

Last updated on .From the section Countiescomments22

Surrey's Jamie Smith
Jamie Smith became the first Surrey batter to pass 400 runs in the Championship this season
LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day three)
Kent 301 & 344: Muyeye 79, Qadri 72, Bell-Drummond 59; Clark 5-79
Surrey 145 & 263-3: Smith 114, Sibley 61*, Latham 58
Surrey (3 pts) need another 238 to beat Kent (5 pts) with seven wickets standing
Match scorecard

Surrey need another 238 in what would be their highest-ever run chase after a brilliant century by Jamie Smith gave them a chance of making history in the County Championship.

The Division One leaders were 263-3 stumps and more than halfway to their target, with Dom Sibley on 61 not out and Ben Foakes unbeaten on 22, after Smith made 114 and Tom Latham 58.

Kent were all out for 344 just before lunch, a lead of exactly 500, as Jordan Clark took 5-79, but only after Hamid Qadri had hit a highly entertaining 72 and put on 117 in a crucial stand with Joey Evison.

However, having lost just two wickets in the last two sessions Surrey stand an excellent chance of overhauling their previous highest chase, which was against Kent at the same venue in 2002 when they finished on 410-8.

Surrey began a pulsating third day with hopes of getting Kent's final four wickets cheaply, but Qadri survived a dicey early spell, smacked Sean Abbott for six over cow corner and brought up his 50 with a heave past the bowler, Gus Atkinson, for four.

By the time Clark took three wickets for no runs in the space of five balls, Kent's lead was already 445 and the seventh-wicket stand that exasperated Surrey only came to an end when Evison was caught by Smith off Clark for 42.

Clark then bowled Wes Agar, promoted up the order, for a second-ball duck and Qadri's fun finally ended when he hit the same bowler to Jacks on the boundary, but the last-wicket pair of Arshdeep Singh and Matt Quinn then put on 53.

Arshdeep hit fours off his first two balls and Quinn made 37 from 22 balls, including three sixes before Clark bowled him.

Just as it looked like Surrey's morning could not get any worse, in the two-over mini-session before lunch, Rory Burns edged to Jack Leaning at second slip and Latham was nearly run out.

He survived by an inch and the let off seemed to remind Surrey of the discipline they would need as he and Sibley batted through the entire afternoon.

They only looked vulnerable when Qadri came on, but his earlier luck deserted him as he had Latham dropped twice, by Ben Compton and Agar, in the space of two overs.

He finally got his man when Daniel Bell-Drummond took a diving catch at mid-on shortly after tea but while Sibley continued to score steadily, Smith then started flaying the bowlers.

He was on 77 when he cut Quinn and Compton could not hold a difficult catch and he reached three figures from 70 balls when he smashed Joe Denly's first ball for six over long on.

A wave of relief went round the ground when Arshdeep sent his off stump flying to end a stand of 138 but with Foakes joining Sibley and taking eight off the final over, it left Kent members with long memories fearing something even worse than their defeat 21 years ago, when Ian Ward and Jimmy Ormond put on 97 for the eighth wicket to steer Surrey home.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by Paul S , today at 20:55

    Surrey are likely to chase 500 on a day 4 pitch . That isn't cricket. That is ridiculous gulf .

  • Comment posted by oldranger, today at 20:52

    Surrey actually slight favourites at 7/10 but could be very tight Surrey bat very deep and that might decide it

  • Comment posted by Call me Dave, today at 20:47

    50/50 this one..Surrey need to be watchful for first session..No stupid Bazball.

  • Comment posted by Steveout, today at 20:38

    A superb advertisement for county red ball cricket. I am a Kent fan but above all a cricket fan and salute a magnificent performance by Surrey after lunch. Wish I could be there tomorrow, what a game!

  • Comment posted by Andrew , today at 20:34

    Kent to reach a new low

    • Reply posted by THE OFFICIALLY QUALIFIED REFEREE, today at 20:49

      THE OFFICIALLY QUALIFIED REFEREE replied:
      How so?

  • Comment posted by Tailender, today at 20:32

    Come on Kent! Get over the line!

  • Comment posted by Paul S , today at 20:27

    As a Kent fan it pains me to say but look like Surrey have got this . They are head and shoulders above everyone else. Which though ( unless your a Surrey fan ) a bad thing for County Cricket. If they win this , the CC is over . Kent will struggle to bowl teams out consistently so escaping relegation a tall order .

    • Reply posted by Pete Dawson, today at 20:40

      Pete Dawson replied:
      As a Surrey fan I think you're calling it way too early for the championship and for this match. Surrey were quite fortunate to get a draw at Essex and we have some tough away fixtures to come. Obviously I hope we win this one but it's been a great game whatever the outcome and this Kent side looks much better than the one that came to the Oval, Arshdeep in particular looks a good addition

  • Comment posted by Bigfatrebel, today at 19:58

    Smith is such a talent

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 20:41

      Dan replied:
      Definitely has the potential to play for England for many years to come

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 19:57

    Brilliant batting from sibley. It's not all about so called bazball

    • Reply posted by Pete Dawson, today at 20:41

      Pete Dawson replied:
      It's like Hash Amla never left :-) A real rock for the rest of the team to build around

  • Comment posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 19:41

    Still 60:40 Kent, at least. But I would have taken 240 needed on the last day with 7 wickets in hand any time in this game since before lunch on Day 1!

    It’s already a cracking match, whatever happens tomorrow. The 2nd new ball will be very important for both sides.

  • Comment posted by Linton78, today at 19:40

    Come on Surrey !!!!!

  • Comment posted by Salgoud, today at 19:39

    I was there in 2002 when Surrey made 410/8 to win after just avoiding the follow on. Tomorrow could be another classic. Not much happening with this pitch now, but wickets have been falling in clusters, so you never know.

  • Comment posted by Nipper, today at 19:39

    Well set for a pulsating last day. Kent still favourite but Surrey have given themselves a great chance. Sibley to. Be there anchoring the win at 100 not out!

Top Stories