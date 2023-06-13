Joe Clarke completed a first-class century for the first time since September 2021

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three) Warwickshire 571-9 dec: Hain 100, Davies 93, Mousley 87, Burgess 77*, Hasan Ali 54; Harrison 4-138 Nottinghamshire 155: Moores 42; Hasan Ali 3-30 & 267-4 (f-o): Clarke 119*, Hameed 39, Mullaney 37* Nottinghamshire (2 pts) trail Warwickshire (7 pts) by 149 runs with six wickets remaining Match scorecard

Joe Clarke posted his first century in first-class cricket since September 2021, but Warwickshire remain favourites to beat Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

After being bowled out for just 155 in reply to Warwickshire's 571-9 declared, Notts followed on.

They fared better second time around, closing on 267-4 thanks largely to Clarke, but they remain 149 runs behind, with a second new ball available to the visiting attack after just two more overs in the morning.

Clarke finished unbeaten on 119 from 178 balls, having batted for almost four hours, picking up 22 boundaries.

Having gone past 50 eight times since his 109 against Yorkshire in the final fixture of the 2021 season without being able to convert, Clarke picked up a couple more boundaries off Oliver Hannon-Dalby to move into the 90s.

He looked nervous as he edged closer to three figures but, when he drove Hasan Ali through extra cover to reach the milestone with his 19th boundary it prompted no more than a low-key celebration, perhaps acknowledging that his side still had much to do to save the game.

Notts skipper Steven Mullaney is not out on 37 in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand so far worth 81.

Even with the pitch flattening out, Warwickshire will be disappointed not to have turned their dominance into a three-day victory.

Earlier, Pakistan quick Hasan took 3-30 and Will Rhodes and Chris Rushworth two wickets each as Nottinghamshire were dismissed in 56 overs to trail by 416 on first innings.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.