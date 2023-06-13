Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Player of the series? Most runs? Wickets? Make your Ashes predictions

Men's Ashes 2023 - first Test Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 16-20 June Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

Who will win The Ashes? That is the big question.

But there are plenty of others that might help provide an answer. Who will be top run-scorer? Leading wicket-taker? Hit the most sixes?

The men's series starts at Edgbaston on Friday with the multi-format women's series beginning with the solitary Test at Trent Bridge on 22 June.

But before the action gets under way, let us know how you think it will play out using our votes below. Scroll down for a number of different questions.

