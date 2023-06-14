Joe Clarke's previous highest first-class score was 194 for Worcestershire against Derbyshire in 2016

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day four) Warwickshire 571-9 dec: Hain 100, Davies 93, Mousley 87, Burgess 77*, Hasan Ali 54; Harrison 4-138 Nottinghamshire 155 & 464-6: Clarke 229*, Mullaney 48; Rushworth 3-73 Nottinghamshire (7 pts) drew with Warwickshire (12 pts) Match scorecard

Joe Clarke turned his first red-ball century for 21 months into a maiden double century as Nottinghamshire denied County Championship title hopefuls Warwickshire at Trent Bridge.

Clarke batted for eight hours and 38 minutes to finish unbeaten on 229 as Notts clawed back a first-innings deficit of 416 to draw on 464-6.

The Bears move above Hampshire and Essex to go second in the Division One table with the 12 points they take from the draw but, although they have a game in hand, they have ground to make up on defending champions Surrey, whose extraordinary win over Kent at Canterbury gives them a 32-point lead.

Clarke was dropped by Rob Yates, a tough chance at slip on 128 in the morning session - but there were not many errors otherwise from the England Lions player, who hit 35 fours and a six in his 365-ball knock.

Chris Rushworth, the country's leading wicket-taker, led the Warwickshire attack manfully, taking 3-73, while Hasan Ali's 2-68 gave him five wickets in the match.

Clarke, whose 12 first-class hundreds in his first three seasons at Worcestershire earmarked him as a future star, has struggled for consistency since moving to Trent Bridge.

He posted three centuries in his first season in 2019 but had made only three more in 55 innings since.

Having resumed with a deficit of 149 and the second new ball available two overs into the final morning, Notts knew if they could emerge from the opening session without sustaining too much damage, their chances of seeing out a draw would rise appreciably.

The one man out before lunch was Nottinghamshire skipper Steven Mullaney, who was bowled offering no shot to Rushworth.

The fifth-wicket stand had matched the fourth in adding exactly 100, Mullaney having batted for more than two hours for his 48.

The Clarke let-off came three overs later, when he slashed outside off stump from Will Rhodes but the ball came to Yates at head height with enough momentum to reach the boundary.

Clarke took two off the next ball to go past his previous best for Nottinghamshire (133) before Rushworth claimed the only other wicket of the day, bowling Tom Moores with a ball that perhaps kept a tad low.

At 361-6, the home side were still 55 behind, with Warwickshire sensing an opportunity. But Clarke found another resolute partner in Calvin Harrison, playing in only his second Championship match, who hit 38 in an unbroken stand of 103 in 38 overs.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.