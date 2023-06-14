Pakistan batter Shan Masood put in a captain's performance to guide Yorkshire to victory

LV= County Championship Division Two, Chesterfield (day four) Derbyshire 111 & 453: Du Plooy 170, Ali 146; Fisher 3-70, Bess 3-190 Yorkshire 353 & 215-7: Masood 95*; Watt 4-74 Yorkshire (22 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by three wickets Match scorecard

Yorkshire celebrated a County Championship victory for the first time in 14 months as they beat Derbyshire by three wickets on the final morning of the Division Two match at Chesterfield.

Shan Masood played the leading role against his former county with an unbeaten 95 off 112 balls, while a run-a-ball 41 not out from Dom Bess helped see the visitors home after Dawid Malan had fallen to the first ball of the day.

Resuming on 147-6, Yorkshire needed 65 when Mark Watt removed Malan but Masood and Bess played with composure to share an eighth-wicket stand of 68 from 82 balls to win a gripping contest.

The odds had shifted in Derbyshire's favour when Watt struck with the first ball of the morning. Malan tried to paddle sweep the left-arm spinner but only succeeded in lobbing a simple catch to Matt Lamb at short-leg.

With balls keeping low, there was little margin for error but Bess eased some of the tension by sweeping Watt behind square for four before Masood stroked Alex Thomson to the cover boundary.

There were more cheers from the Yorkshire dressing room when Bess cut Watt for four and clipped him through midwicket for three but there was an anxious moment for the visitors in the same over.

Masood was on 76 when he missed a sweep at Watt and umpire Chris Watts appeared to uphold the appeal, but was only signalling to the bowler to get off the pitch.

Bess drove Thomson through the covers for another four and when Zak Chappell replaced Watt at the Pavilion End, Masood turned him behind square to the ropes.

Watt switched to the Lake End but the target was now under 20 and Masood swept him to the midwicket boundary to move into the nineties.

With 14 required, Thomson replaced Chappell but Bess skipped down the pitch to whip him through midwicket for four and in the next over, he swept Watt for another boundary to take Yorkshire to within touching distance of the finishing line.

With everyone around the bat, Bess turned Watt through midwicket for three and struck the winning blow by pulling a Thomson full toss to the boundary shortly before midday to finally end Yorkshire's 17-game wait for a red-ball victory.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.