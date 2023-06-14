Close menu

County Championship: Yorkshire beat Derbyshire for first win in 14 months

Last updated on

Shan Masood bats for Yorkshire
Pakistan batter Shan Masood put in a captain's performance to guide Yorkshire to victory
LV= County Championship Division Two, Chesterfield (day four)
Derbyshire 111 & 453: Du Plooy 170, Ali 146; Fisher 3-70, Bess 3-190
Yorkshire 353 & 215-7: Masood 95*; Watt 4-74
Yorkshire (22 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by three wickets
Match scorecard

Yorkshire celebrated a County Championship victory for the first time in 14 months as they beat Derbyshire by three wickets on the final morning of the Division Two match at Chesterfield.

Shan Masood played the leading role against his former county with an unbeaten 95 off 112 balls, while a run-a-ball 41 not out from Dom Bess helped see the visitors home after Dawid Malan had fallen to the first ball of the day.

Resuming on 147-6, Yorkshire needed 65 when Mark Watt removed Malan but Masood and Bess played with composure to share an eighth-wicket stand of 68 from 82 balls to win a gripping contest.

The odds had shifted in Derbyshire's favour when Watt struck with the first ball of the morning. Malan tried to paddle sweep the left-arm spinner but only succeeded in lobbing a simple catch to Matt Lamb at short-leg.

With balls keeping low, there was little margin for error but Bess eased some of the tension by sweeping Watt behind square for four before Masood stroked Alex Thomson to the cover boundary.

There were more cheers from the Yorkshire dressing room when Bess cut Watt for four and clipped him through midwicket for three but there was an anxious moment for the visitors in the same over.

Masood was on 76 when he missed a sweep at Watt and umpire Chris Watts appeared to uphold the appeal, but was only signalling to the bowler to get off the pitch.

Bess drove Thomson through the covers for another four and when Zak Chappell replaced Watt at the Pavilion End, Masood turned him behind square to the ropes.

Watt switched to the Lake End but the target was now under 20 and Masood swept him to the midwicket boundary to move into the nineties.

With 14 required, Thomson replaced Chappell but Bess skipped down the pitch to whip him through midwicket for four and in the next over, he swept Watt for another boundary to take Yorkshire to within touching distance of the finishing line.

With everyone around the bat, Bess turned Watt through midwicket for three and struck the winning blow by pulling a Thomson full toss to the boundary shortly before midday to finally end Yorkshire's 17-game wait for a red-ball victory.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 13:53

    Well done if all the Yorkshire cricketers were available instead of playing for England then they would have won more matches

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 13:50

    When you've forgotten how to win, it gets harder to finally get over the line. But good job in the end!

  • Comment posted by Luke, today at 13:48

    Finally! Thankfully I was wrong in my previous comment (that Yorkshire we're conspiring to lose an un-losable game). Let's hope this gives the team and captain a bit of confidence.

  • Comment posted by SEB, today at 13:48

    Excellent win in the end but made hard work of it. Well done Yorkshire!

  • Comment posted by Whirlygig, today at 13:48

    Pleased for Bess, he got some undue stick on here after the last cc match. He will start taking more wickets now with dry conditions around

  • Comment posted by Bryan Martin, today at 13:44

    Great win for the team hopefully more to come

  • Comment posted by Bernard, today at 13:43

    right result but far harder work than it should have been, really thought the bowlers had (literally) thrown this one away on day 2

