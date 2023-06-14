Close menu

County Championship: Surrey complete second-highest run chase in history to beat Kent

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .

Dom Sibley
Dom Sibley's century took 363 balls and 502 minutes - just over eight hours and 20 minutes - to compile
LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day four)
Kent 301 & 344: Muyeye 79, Qadri 72, Bell-Drummond 59; Clark 5-79
Surrey 145 & 501-5: Sibley 140*, Foakes 124, Smith 114
Surrey (19 pts) beat Kent (5 pts) by five wickets
Surrey completed the second largest run chase in County Championship history by knocking off 501 to stun shellshocked Kent.

After resuming on 263-3 overnight, England pair Dom Sibley and Ben Foakes extended their fine partnership to 207 to take the game away from the hosts.

Foakes fell for 124 but Sibley's unbeaten 140 off 415 balls guided the Division One leaders to victory by five wickets as they salvaged their undefeated record against all the odds.

"To chase that many and to win the game, the boys are buzzing and it's great to stay at the top of the table," Sibley told BBC Radio London.

"Even when we were set 501 it didn't feel like it was out of our possibilities as a side - all the conversations were extremely positive yesterday and overnight."

Surrey's chase was just one run shy of the all-time Championship record held by Middlesex, who scored 502-6 in the fourth innings to beat Nottinghamshire in 1925.

But it was a record pursuit since the Championship was split into two divisions in 2000, surpassing the 479-6 amassed by Somerset to beat Yorkshire in 2009.

It also comfortably bettered Surrey's club-record chase, the 410-8 they tallied to beat, coincidentally, Kent in 2002 - and sits eighth in the list of largest chases in first-class cricket history worldwide.

'No rush and no need for one' - Sibley

On a day of records, Sibley set some, admittedly slightly less glorious, ones of his own - his patient effort the slowest first-class Championship century ever by both balls faced and time spent at the crease.

Jamie Smith's quickfire 114 off 77 balls on Tuesday - sharing a 139 partnership with Sibley - had set the platform for the opener to do what he does best and grind the bowling attack into submission.

"It was just about occupying the crease, spending time getting through the new ball - I wasn't in any rush and I didn't need to be," Sibley added.

"Obviously it helps when Smithy comes and plays an innings like that, it was one of the best knocks I've ever seen from the other end, the striking and the shot-making was unbelievable.

"I had the best view in the house and I feel very privileged to have watched it - he's a very special player, top class and he's playing a different game at times.

"I was just trying to play that anchor role for the knock and the two lads beside me were unbelievable so credit to them."

Having been dismissed for just 145 in their first innings, Surrey took advantage of a flat pitch offering little to the bowlers, seeing off the new ball intelligently under blue skies at Canterbury.

Foakes did survive a couple of animated Kent appeals for, first, lbw and, later, caught behind, either side of lunch but once he and Sibley reached their centuries within a few balls of each other, they opened up.

Wicketkeeper Foakes hit two sixes as a Joe Denly over went for 20 runs before he was caught on the boundary trying for a third maximum as Surrey reached 452-4 at tea.

Will Jacks went in similar fashion for 19 but there was never any real danger of a Kent fightback while Sibley remained at the crease and Jordan Clark hit the winning run with 23.5 overs still in hand.

126 comments

  • Comment posted by IAmANumber, today at 17:04

    And on the same day Nottinghamshire bat 5 sessions as well to score 450 plus to draw with Warwickshire. That's why we love the County Championship.

    • Reply posted by brianusedtobe8, today at 17:42

      brianusedtobe8 replied:
      Yes, it is a test of your temperament and your ability to play proper cricket.

  • Comment posted by alquinmarks, today at 17:19

    The winner, yet again, is red ball cricket - showing the full range of skill, application and character that is possible within this infinitely subtle game. Dom Sibley, and all the Surrey batters, take a well-earned bow!

    • Reply posted by Paul S , today at 17:23

      Paul S replied:
      The winner is Surrey . This is just a show of humiliating a very poor team . Surrey are at a level where they would give a Test Nation a good game. Kent would be severely tested by some league sides out there .

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 17:26

    Outstanding batting from Sibley and Foakes. Just goes to show what a farce leaving Foakes out of the England squad is.

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 17:41

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      A completely unfair comment provided Bairstow averages at least 125 with the bat in the Ashes and misses fewer than two difficult chances behind the stumps.

  • Comment posted by penny, today at 17:33

    I am a member of Surrey CCC. They are magnificent!! It's pathetic of England selectors to stick with mates when Foakes is so brilliantly in form - arguably the best wickie anywhere.

    • Reply posted by MarcSpurs, today at 17:39

      MarcSpurs replied:
      Could not agree more Penny.. and others saying Surrey have a bigger budget, just look at the number of homegrown players starring for Surrey..

  • Comment posted by SC632, today at 17:06

    Superb Sibley showing the importance of valuing your wicket and dropping anchor in a big chase! Read the conditions perfectly and him refusing to give up his wicket allowed Smith to pile on the runs quickly and Foakes then came in to keep things ticking over at a good rate. An astounding comeback and just going to show once again why Surrey are champions.

  • Comment posted by Linton78, today at 16:58

    Excellent batting today Surrey.

    Well played boys!!

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 17:05

    Thanks to the England selectors I said at the time Englands loss is surreys gain and so it turns out

  • Comment posted by wallydog, today at 17:06

    Notts deserve a big pat on the back for grinding away at Warwickshire from a Bears supporter

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 17:11

    At the start of the season, I cheerfully predicted relegation & knocked out of both cups at the earliest opportunity for Kent in an attempt to avert the Evil Eye (yes, I am a Spitfire). Alas, the squad seem to be taking it as an instruction...

    We're headed back to D2. This isn't about how good Surrey are (yes, they are good, they ought to be, the MU of counties). Kent are weak. :(

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 17:29

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      Out of interest, what do you mean by Surrey ought to be good because they are the Man U of Counties? I genuinely don’t get the logic behind that/those metaphors.

  • Comment posted by Astralcharmer, today at 17:29

    I know this site is a Surrey love fest but as someone who has followed Kent for nearly 60 years this is the worse Kent team ever to represent the County. Shocking management and coaching hardly helps. One of our most promising Kent players was released and is scoring centuries for Durham.

    • Reply posted by Paul S , today at 17:32

      Paul S replied:
      Good comments . Robinson is doing really well. This happened with likes of Ealham , Nixon etc. Went on to win CC

  • Comment posted by Gedders, today at 17:09

    Phenomenal Sibley. That's all

  • Comment posted by Nick B, today at 17:37

    Humiliating for Kent made worse by commentators going on and on how good Surrey are. Kent are truly dreadful - 4 wickets in four final sessions! Denly, Billings, Leaning and Cox (I know he did OK this time) seem to have forgotten how to bat. The loan bowlers look ordinary. Why no Matt Henry? Only tiny ray of hope is a couple of academy players looking OK. Utterly embarrassing. A new low.

    • Reply posted by TV, today at 18:06

      TV replied:
      Who are the Academy players that look ok? Kent’s problem is that their Pathway is so poor. So much talent in the county but the identification is woeful. Surrey is a smaller county but make it count.

  • Comment posted by Dave Allen, today at 17:05

    Congratulations (from a Hampshire man) - extraordinary.

    • Reply posted by therealrob, today at 17:21

      therealrob replied:
      Quite agree (from another Hampshire man) - a remarkable achievement. With your cricket knowledge, has the back foot no-ball law changed and, if not, an ideas why Qadri was allowed to infringe unpenalised so often?

  • Comment posted by wellyandjog, today at 17:40

    Time for Downton to go. Poor recruitment and player management. How on earth was Robinson allowed to leave? Just seen Leaning’s interview on Twitter, no acceptance at all that the bowlers put in an average performance. Is it too much to hope that the Kent Committee start asking serious questions of the management team and players?

    • Reply posted by Michael, today at 17:48

      Michael replied:
      Could not agree more, and also a taxi for Walker and his useless coaches, then start to clear out all the deadwood players.

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 17:04

    wow what a performance - get in the 'Rey!

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 17:36

    Incredible achievement feel a bit sorry for Kent to score that many runs in a 4 day game and lose.
    Guess Surrey could give alot of test teams a heck of a match though. Been some quality cricket in both CC & Blast over past month or so.

  • Comment posted by peter, today at 17:12

    Truly amazing a takes skill and certainly patience to bat for such a long time . The Kent team must have felt down cast 500 to win after bowling Surrey out first time round for 145 it just does'nt happen well played Sibley and Surrey great Win.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 17:07

    A amazing win for Surrey. To have the skill concentration fitness and willpower to bat as sibley did is incredible. A world class innings from a great player

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 17:38

    Didn't think Surrey had a chance after being bowled out for 145. A great effort from the whole team, built around Dom Sibley's amazing innings. Great to have him back in the Surrey team.

  • Comment posted by watermelon in Easter hay, today at 17:41

    Yes we know Surrey are the Manchester City of County Cricket but Kent really should hold their heads in shame. A truly shocking capitululation by a side that can't be relegated quickly enough.

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 17:48

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      Still don’t get this Man City comparison. What is the meaning behind it, (or might it be just a comfy, meaningless smokescreen of jealousy)

