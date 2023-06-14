Dane Vilas added 41 runs to his overnight total as Lancashire got over the line

LV= County Championship Division One, Southport (day four) Hampshire 142 & 371: Vince 87, Middleton 77; Balderson 3-84 Lancashire 374: Salt 103; Organ 6-63 & 142-4: Vilas 64*; Abbas 2-30 Lancashire (22 pts) beat Hampshire (3 pts) by six wickets Match scorecard

Lancashire made short work of scoring the 92 runs they required to clinch a six-wicket Division One victory against Hampshire in just over an hour's play at sunny Southport.

A half-century by Red Rose captain Dane Vilas steered his side to a first County Championship win of the season before lunch, extending Lancashire's unbeaten record in the competition to 14 games over the last 12 months.

Lancashire take 22 points from the game to move on to 68 from six games and advance their Championship ambitions. For Hampshire, the defeat and three points received have put a dent in their title hopes, with 82 points from seven matches.

Starting the day on 48-2, Vilas and Josh Bohannon successfully negotiated the opening overs from Mohammad Abbas and Keith Barker before both settled to play a more expansive game.

Once Vilas blazed Barker emphatically through cover for four and Bohannon did likewise off Felix Organ in the following over, the outcome looked to be in little doubt, even when Organ snaffled Bohannon for a well-made 37 from an edge to Vince at slip.

By then just 47 runs were required and that reduced quickly once Daryl Mitchell had hammered Kyle Abbott over extra cover for six and Vilas, having reached a 73-ball fifty, pulled Organ over midwicket for six more.

Mitchell departed for 14 to a legside glance off Abbas taken by wicketkeeper Ben Brown, but Rob Jones (14 not out) struck three consecutive fours off Organ before Vilas hit the winning runs to finish unbeaten on 64.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.