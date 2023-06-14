Last updated on .From the section Counties

Essex spinner Simon Harmer bowled 42 overs in Somerset's second innings

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day four) Essex 462-9 dec & 170-7 dec: Critchley 52; Aldridge 4-36 Somerset 167 & 269: Abell 83; Porter 3-31 Essex (22 pts) beat Somerset (2 pts) by 196 runs Match scorecard

Sam Cook, Simon Harmer and Jamie Porter confirmed Essex's 196-run victory over Somerset as they claimed their first County Championship win at the Cloud County Ground for 11 months.

Fast bowler Cook grabbed two in two with the new ball before Harmer took two more wickets to claim match figures of 8-178 and Porter rounded off the tail.

Somerset had batted stoically in the hope of batting out 151 overs, or reaching 466 to win, but they were eventually bowled out for 269 with two sessions to spare.

Essex only won two Championship matches at home last season and have recently gone unbeaten at Chelmsford between September 2018 and September 2022.

The day's action was preceded by a minute's silence for the three victims of the Nottingham attacks, with players from both teams and the umpires wearing black armbands while the flags were at half-mast.

The two 19-year-old students who died both had links to Essex and Somerset cricket. Barnaby Webber played for Bishops Hull Cricket Club in Taunton while Grace Kumar captained Essex from under-11s to under-15s level.

Somerset had shown great fight and grit on the third evening to give Somerset hope of saving a draw, having been bowled out for 167 with a first-innings lead of 295.

But Tom Kohler-Cadmore's dismissal to the final ball of the day swung the mentality metre strongly in Essex's favour.

Tom Abell and James Rew did bat out the first 137 balls of the morning, putting on 56 with great skill.

The second new ball was coming though and that would prove to be decisive for the visitors.

Sam Cook needed just two deliveries to extract a thin edge behind to see off Abell for 83 before a wobble-seamed delivery nipped off the seam and into Kasey Aldridge's off stump next ball.

Craig Overton navigated a hat-trick ball that teased the outside edge but Rew soon fell to Harmer - who had shared the fresh nut.

Left-handed Rew drove at the off-spinner with the edge brilliantly taken at first slip by a full-stretched Sir Alastair Cook.

Matt Critchley took an equally great catch at leg slip when Overton turned Harmer around the corner.

Essex's second victory of the campaign was confirmed with Matt Henry tickling behind and Josh Davey was sensationally caught behind by Will Buttleman, both off Porter.

Essex take 22 points, to Somerset's two, to keep their nose in the Championship race.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.