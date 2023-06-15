Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Men's Ashes 2023 - first Test Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 16-20 June Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

The most anticipated Ashes series in a generation begins on Friday with the first Test at Edgbaston.

Will a rejuvenated England win the series for the first time since 2015 or will Australia end a 22-year wait for victory on these shores?

All will be settled across five matches over the next six weeks.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 men's Ashes...

Why is this year so special?

The Ashes is one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in sport - but this year promises to be extra special.

Since losing 4-0 when these sides last met down under 18 months ago, England have undergone a thrilling transformation under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

They have won 11 of 13 Tests and have done so playing a thrilling, attacking style. Stokes' England have been breaking records, hitting sixes and taking wickets like never before.

Australia, though, are formidable opposition.

Last week they ruthlessly beat India to become Test world champions, leaving a feeling that this could be the best Ashes contest since the unforgettable series in 2005.

So who is going to win?

Well, that's just it. No-one really knows.

We asked the Test Match Special pundits to make their predictions and seven said England would be holding the urn at the end of July while six backed Australia.

The bookmakers have Pat Cummins' Australia as slight favourites.

The intrigue is how the tourists deal with England's aggressive approach and how the swashbuckling English batters fare against Australia's fearsome bowlers.

Who are the players to watch?

The Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali on what Ben Stokes messaged to get him to return to England

We already know England's team for the first Test - they announced it on Wednesday. There are a host of familiar names but also some new ones to keep an eye on too.

They are led by Stokes, who famously helped England win the 50-over World Cup in 2019 and played one of the greatest innings of all-time at Headingley in the drawn Ashes series later that summer.

Other key players include batter and former captain Joe Root and bowler James Anderson, who, now aged 40, could be playing his last Ashes series - although we have said that before.

England's new rising star is batter Harry Brook. This winter he scored four centuries in his first seven Tests in one of the best starts to a Test career in recent memory.

England suffered a blow in the build-up to the series when spinner Jack Leach was ruled out with injury. All-rounder Moeen Ali has come out of retirement in the Test format to fill his spot.

Australia are keeping their cards close to their chests but we know their team will include the batters currently first, second and third in the Test rankings.

One of those is Steve Smith, who will confirm his status as a living legend if he has another dominant Ashes series. Team-mate Marnus Labuschagne is a place above him in the world rankings while attacking left-hander Travis Head is third.

The Australia bowling attack will be led by captain Cummins while Scott Boland is on his first Ashes tour aged 34 but has made a stunning start to Test cricket.

When and where are the matches?

First Test - Edgbaston, Birmingham, 16-20 June (11:00 BST)

Second Test - Lord's, London, 28 June-2 July (11:00 BST)

Third Test - Headingley, Leeds, 6-10 July (11:00 BST)

Fourth Test - Old Trafford, Manchester, 19-23 July (11:00 BST)

Fifth Test - The Oval, London, 27-31 July (11:00 BST)

What the teams have said

England captain Ben Stokes: "We know how we are going to play. That is how England play.

"The message around 'are we going to still play like this against the Australia attack or any attack?' needs to be knocked on the head because we have found a way that works for us and that is our natural [style]."

Australia captain Pat Cummins: "There's been so much talk about it in the last 18 months, since the last one finished. We're pumped that it's here.

"It's exciting, this one in particular seems like it's just got a little bit more on it, the whole cricketing world stops for a month to put their attention on this series. We're lucky we're in the middle of it."

England bowler Ollie Robinson: "We're the same people [as during previous Ashes series] but in a different head space, and playing in a different manner.

"The confidence that we've got going into this first Test is as high as I've seen in any team in sport."

Australia batter Steve Smith: "It [winning the Ashes in England] is certainly something I have wanted to tick off my bucket list.

"I know it's the same for a lot of the other boys in the room. We'll give it a good hot crack the next few months and it should be a great series."

How to follow on the BBC

The series - and the Women's Ashes which begin next week - will be covered extensively across the BBC.

There is commentary of every ball on BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, while you can also watch highlights at the end of every day's play on BBC TV and iPlayer at 19:00 BST.

There will be live-text commentary, in-play clips, analysis and much more across the BBC Sport website and app with the build-up starting from 08:00 on Friday.