Only four men have made more runs than Steve Smith in the history of Ashes cricket

Australia batter Steve Smith says he is targeting a first Ashes series win in England to tick an achievement off his "bucket list".

Smith is one of the most prolific Ashes run scorers of all-time but has not won on three previous visits to the UK.

In the series beginning at Edgbaston on Friday, Australia will be looking for their first win here in 22 years.

"Ashes series are what you are judged on, the big series that you want to do well in," said Smith.

In winning the World Test Championship by defeating India in the final at The Oval on Sunday, Smith became one of only five players - alongside Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and David Warner - to have won world titles in all three formats of the game.

Though he is a three-time Ashes winner, all three of those successes have come on home soil. He was part of Australia squads that were beaten in England in 2013 and 2015, with the 2019 series drawn 2-2.

"It's certainly something I have wanted to tick off my bucket list," said the 34-year-old.

"I know it's the same for a lot of the other boys in the room. We'll give it a good hot crack the next few months and it should be a great series."

England have chosen Stuart Broad to join James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in their pace attack for the first Test. Australia are yet to name their XI for the series opener.

In terms of batters, only four men in Ashes history have made more than Smith's 3,044 runs.

He is likely to go above fellow Australians Steve Waugh and Allan Border during this series and before Smith ends his career he could leapfrog England's Jack Hobbs to sit behind only the great Don Bradman.

This week Smith is back at Edgbaston, the ground on which he made two hundreds in the series opener four years ago in what was his first Test back following a ban for the ball-tampering affair that engulfed Australian cricket in 2018.

"That Test is probably the favourite from my career so far, given the circumstances and the importance of a first Ashes Test, particularly away from home," said the former Australia captain.

"Coming back here I've got some wonderful memories, some things I can draw on."

While Smith is preparing for his 33rd Test against England, England batter Harry Brook will make his Ashes debut following a stunning debut year in international cricket - the 24-year-old averages almost 82 with the bat from his seven caps and was part of England team that won the T20 World Cup in November.

"It's been a whirlwind six months, the best winter I could have ever asked for and long may it continue," said Brook.

"I've always wanted to play against the best players in the world and see how good I really am. I'm looking forward to facing those boys and challenging myself against them and whatever plans they have against me."

Brook said his earliest cricketing memories are the legendary 2005 series when Michael Vaughan's England regained the urn from a fearsome Australia side.

He said he hopes this series can be similarly inspirational and enjoyable for England fans.

"Hopefully it's going to be entertaining and hopefully we can bring the urn home," he said.