The Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes has confidence he can bowl for England against Australia

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Men's Ashes 2023 - first Test
Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 16-20 June - play starts 11:00 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England captain Ben Stokes says he has "real confidence" he can play his part as a bowler in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston.

Stokes has bowled only one over in competitive cricket since February as he manages a left-knee issue.

But the all-rounder has bowled a spell in practice on each of three days leading up to Friday's series opener.

"I've run in with more intensity day by day. I'm in a really good position to be able to bowl," said Stokes.

Stokes, 32, did not bowl in England's win over Ireland at the beginning of the month and, prior to that, sent down only one over during his spell with Chennai Super Kings at the Indian Premier League in April and May.

The injury appeared at its most severe in England's defeat by New Zealand in Wellington in February, when he bowled just two overs in the first innings and not at all in the second.

But Stokes, with his knee heavily strapped, bowled for between 20-30 minutes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Edgbaston, spells of around five overs.

His ability to bowl is likely to be crucial on what is set to be a very flat pitch and with England having to include off-spinner Moeen Ali for his first Test for nearly two years following an injury to Jack Leach.

"I definitely feel in a better place than I did in Wellington," said Stokes. "What I have done in the last three days - bowling three spells - has been a real confidence boost for me."

Doubts over the amount Stokes is able to bowl are a contributing factor in the selection of Stuart Broad ahead of Mark Wood to join James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in the seam attack.

Whereas Wood offers high pace, he would have only been able to bowl short spells and has his own historical fitness issues.

Broad, 36, is England's all-time leading wicket-taker in Ashes cricket and has a superb record against Australia opener David Warner, whom he dismissed seven times in the same series four years ago.

And Stokes admitted he would be "lying" if he did not admit Broad's hold over Warner was not a reason for the selection.

"Broady's record against Australia is incredible and it's very hard to look past someone like that, in the opening game of the series," he said.

"I'm very happy with the team we've ended up picking."

Moeen, 35, retired from Test cricket in September 2021 and has not played a first-class match since.

But he was messaged by Stokes after Leach suffered a stress fracture in his back and the Warwickshire man will make his Test return on his home ground.

"Mo is the life and soul of every dressing room he comes into," Stokes told BBC Sport. "It is fantastic to have him back.

"I had to think hard about who we would replace Leachy with. A player like Mo, who I have seen put in some unbelievable match-winning performances, albeit a long time ago, was something I couldn't look past.

"That was a stomach and a heart feeling, rather than my brain. Generally, I have stuck with my heart and my gut throughout my captaincy so far."

England have not won an Ashes series since 2015 and have not held the urn since relinquishing it to Australia down under in 2017-18.

They were beaten 4-0 away 18 months ago, but are riding the wave of 11 wins in 13 Tests since Stokes took over as captain.

The prospect of England testing their swashbuckling style of play against an Australian side that was crowned Test world champions as recently as Sunday has created levels of anticipation not matched since England's epic series win in 2005.

"Every day that we edge closer to the start of the series, we are wishing it starts tomorrow and now that day is finally here," said Stokes.

"What we have done over the past year is show how we want to play. We have found a way to get the best out of the team and the individuals.

"We get asked a lot if we are going to continue to play this way against this opposition or that opposition and we have made it clear that this is how England play their cricket against any opposition, because it's worked more than not.

"There's no question around how we are going to go out and play our cricket, even though it's against Australia."

Comments

Join the conversation

54 comments

  • Comment posted by MarkC, today at 15:25

    Most nervous man in the country tomorrow will be David Warner. Praying for a lost toss and a day in the field. Everyone knows, he doesn't like it up 'im. He does not like it!!

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 15:21

    Methinks he protests too much!

  • Comment posted by Adam Barnes, today at 15:13

    He's going to break down in his first speel isn't he

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 15:09

    Of course he would say that he will bowl. Do think he would give the opposition encouragement.

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 15:03

    So Pope will be captain for the remaining rests then. At least Woakes will get a lookin - our best bowler on English pitches.

  • Comment posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 14:59

    Should be a fun Ashes, first time I am looking really forward to a series since 2005. So no matter what happens, there has to be something said about the impact that this new team has had.

  • Comment posted by Johnson Tottle, today at 14:59

    He'll be injured during the first innings England bowl in. Aussies are going to slaughter this England side.

  • Comment posted by m5beech, today at 14:58

    Oh! for the days of a Flintoff, Willis, Gough and Botham (Sorry Lord Botham!)

  • Comment posted by rhys, today at 14:57

    Stokes and McCullum have got the big calls right, every faith they have here. Watch out Australia!

  • Comment posted by TheLobster, today at 14:52

    Let's see some positivity. We have a good team , wish them luck and hope they can win the Ashes against a very, very good Australian team.

    • Reply posted by Shane, today at 15:23

      Shane replied:
      Well said, lets have some positivity and cut out the negativity. The Aussies are a decent side but NOT unbeatable. The England side are the best we've had for some time, led by someone who thinks out of the box. We should all be behind them and not already writing the obituary for the team.....

  • Comment posted by 76-4again, today at 14:51

    Realistically Stokes will need to take it easy to have any hope of bowling in back to back tests over 7 weeks. 4 over spells twice a day may be all he can offer to start with. Is it likely to be enough? I am not sure it can be. He can bat when his mind is on it so they could have played an extra bowler. Wood or Woakes would have been a wise pick.

  • Comment posted by Merrymole, today at 14:49

    Sorry saying you having confidence is just irresponsible. Total respect for what Stokes & BM have done but with Ali likely to be targeted and Stokes only able to bowl 5 overs this is a huge risk.

    One batsmen should have been dropped and another seamer.

    At present Oz have 5 confirmed bowlers. We have 3 and 2 risks.

    • Reply posted by Merrymole, today at 14:52

      Merrymole replied:
      And yes he might do a Stokes and take wickets at critical times to win the match but this is a risk.

  • Comment posted by Springbokjock77, today at 14:46

    C'mon Aussie
    C'mon , C'mon
    C'mon Aussie
    C'mon !!!

    4-1 for Australia , take it to Ladbrooks ! Your welcome :)

    • Reply posted by Acky66, today at 15:23

      Acky66 replied:
      No you're welcome.

  • Comment posted by MC1000, today at 14:45

    I have confidence that I can bowl in the ashes as well. I don't have confidence that I can take wickets in the ashes, but I do have confidence that I can bowl.

  • Comment posted by Paul Gibbs, today at 14:41

    Given the XI selected for the First Test Stokes must be expecting to bowl upwards of 12 to 15 overs a day.
    The Aussies will target Moeen, who I don't see as being any better than Root.

    • Reply posted by m5beech, today at 14:45

      m5beech replied:
      I agree entirely

  • Comment posted by Titus Aduxus, today at 14:40

    His head says yes, his body may well say no.
    Rethink needed if he struggles, we can’t afford to play the Aussies with only 4 frontline bowlers.

    • Reply posted by m5beech, today at 14:46

      m5beech replied:
      Will what you call front line bowlers manage 5 Tests?

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 14:39

    is Mark Ealham on standby ?

    • Reply posted by 76-4again, today at 14:47

      76-4again replied:
      Bring him in, and Irani, Mike Watkinson and Crainlg White too. A team of all rounders, how could that ever fail????

      The future is 1995

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 14:37

    Highly dubious that stokes’ body will stand the bowling rigours of a series, far less the ashes. Love his spirit but it’s not gonna happen. Here’s hoping the others step up!!

  • Comment posted by m5beech, today at 14:36

    Come on England where are our future fast bowlers? We have fell behind our major competitors in producing a test match bowler. The present bowlers are either too old, too slow or prone to continuous injury! At some point we may finish up with no bowlers at all!

    • Reply posted by jdblues, today at 14:53

      jdblues replied:
      Because other fast bowlers haven't had the chance to establish themselves. Anderson mostly & Broad to a lesser extent, don't allow others in. If either get dropped they run straight to the media moaning, & the 'favourites' are brought back. Anderson will retire after Ashes leaving no replacement.
      Fergie at Man U, stayed on too long with ageing team & no succession plan. Result 10 years failure!

  • Comment posted by Vampire, today at 14:36

    I’m sure he can bowl. I can still bowl. It’s whether he is going to be any good that is the question.

