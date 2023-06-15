Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes describes Ashes team-mates in one word

Men's Ashes 2023 - first Test Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 16-20 June Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

It's nearly time for the most eagerly awaited Ashes series for a generation to get under way - and we have plenty to whet your appetite.

Before the first Test at Edgbaston on Friday we have compiled a list of essential stories, interviews, features and video content which gets under the skin of England's rivalry with Australia.

From the moment which turned the 2005 Ashes in England's favour to David Gower's take on his infamous Tiger Moth there is plenty to get your teeth stuck into.

So sit back and immerse yourself in some of the best Ashes content on the BBC.

Australia are formidable but England can beat them

The Aussies are Test cricket's end-of-level bosses, the kind you spend hours and days trying to defeat, only to throw the video game out of the window. But they have a weight on their shoulders against England.

How Elliott scored Ashes century while breastfeeding at lunch and tea

Australia's Sarah Elliott remembers combining Ashes cricket with breastfeeding her nine-month-old son.

'Not chirping now are you mate?'

This Ashes series can breathe life into Test cricket

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew explains why this summer's battle for the urn could have greater ramifications for the wider game.

What happened after McGrath stood on the ball?

A look back at the pivotal moment of Glenn McGrath's freak injury before the second Ashes Test in 2005 from the man himself.

Why Moeen's return is England's best option

Coaxing Moeen Ali out of retirement to solve an Ashes spin-bowling problem was the best move England could make.

The ball of the century and more great Ashes images

The Ashes is one of the most iconic contests in sport and its drama has produced a host of iconic images, not least a delivery bowled by a certain Shane Warne.

The 'Ball of the Century' was Warne's very first Test delivery in England

McCullum relishing 'formidable' Australia challenge

Brendon McCullum says "there is no greater opportunity" for England to prove themselves than the "formidable" challenge of the Ashes series.

Has McGrath predicted 5-0? Pundits' Ashes verdicts

The Test Match Special team of Anglophiles and Antipodeans give their verdict on who will come out on top in the five-match series.

Where the Ashes will be won and lost

Ben Stokes v Cameron Green, Scott Boland v Bazball - a closer look at the key Ashes battles which will settle the series.

'I've never walked, why would I?'

'From wrestling Swann to tears in Melbourne'

Former England captain Alastair Cook opens up on the many ups and downs he has encountered while playing in the Ashes.

Your views on the series and who will star with bat and ball

Who will be the Ashes top run-scorer, leading wicket-taker and what will the score be? BBC Sport readers make their predictions.

'Everyone thought we were the Wags'- England's overlooked Ashes win

England's women celebrate their Ashes success during an open-top bus tour of London

In 2005 a first series win over Australia in more than a generation propelled England's men to superstardom. England's women, having ended an even longer wait, were anonymous in their wake.

Smith targeting 'bucket list' Australia win in England

Australia batter Steve Smith says he is targeting a first Ashes series win in England to tick an achievement off his "bucket list".

Australia and England will provide 'breathless' Ashes

Musician, author and co-host of the BBC's Tailenders podcast Felix White ponders how the Ashes will pan out as he likens Australia to Bowser, Shredder, Darth Vader and every other hateful fictional bad guy.

'That's it, boys. I'm off' - Gower's 'nightmare' Ashes

Former England skipper David Gower recalls a series against Australia which saw him walk out of a press conference, end up on News at 10 and responsible for a hefty wine bill.

Root v Smith set for latest showdown

As Test titans Joe Root and Steve Smith prepare to face each other again, who will leave the greater legacy?

Why winning the Ashes would be 'legacy-defining'

Australia captain Pat Cummins explains what it would mean to win a first Ashes series on English soil since 2001.

England in best possible shape for Australia series

Drawing parallels with 2019, England are in far better shape to contest the Ashes against Australia.

Don't miss out

With our cricket notifications for news, wickets, innings scores and results, you'll never miss a moment.

Where next?