Mark Steketee: Yorkshire sign Australian seamer on short-term deal
Yorkshire have signed Australian seamer Mark Steketee for their next four County Championship matches.
The 29-year-old will make his debut against Gloucestershire on 25 June.
He had a brief spell with Essex last season, taking 10 wickets in five County Championship games.
"Mark will be a wonderful addition to our current squad and help give a further boost to our campaign," managing director of cricket Darren Gough told the club website.
Yorkshire are sixth in Division Two after beating Derbyshire on Wednesday for their first County Championship win of the year.