Welsh Fire skipper Tammy Beaumont was top run-scorer in England's 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup success

Aimee Rees believes Welsh Fire's draft additions have significantly bolstered their hopes of having a successful season in the 2023 The Hundred.

Welsh Fire's women's side have finished bottom of the table in both editions of the event to date, winning just three times in 14 matches since the competition's inception two years ago.

Assistant coach Rees is confident that the club can transform their fortunes.

"The draft was brilliant for us," said Rees.

"I feel like it's going to be different (this year). I've been lucky to have been here from the start and I think we've now had the chance to put together a really good squad.

"It's about momentum, so starting really well is important because it gives you that confidence."

Shabnim Ismail - two-time winner of The Hundred with Oval Invincibles - and England's Sophia Dunkley are among the star names who joined Welsh Fire ahead of their The Hundred opener against Manchester Originals in Cardiff on 2 August.

"Shabnim Ismail is someone I'm definitely looking forward to watching, but definitely not facing in the net," said bowler Claire Nicholas.

"We've got a huge amount of experience coming into the team, people like Georgia Elwiss and Freya Davies.

"We've got dark horses like Laura Harris who probably go under the radar, but she's a really powerful batter, so I think the coaching team have done a really good job of putting together a really good squad."

Welsh Fire hosted 400 Brownies, Girl Guides and Rangers at Sophia Gardens ahead of this year's The Hundred as part of an initiative to continue the growth of the women's game.

All-rounder Alex Griffiths believes the improvements to the club's squad - in addition to the announcement that England Women will play internationals in Cardiff from 2026 - will help to give further opportunities to young players in the future.

"I think this year is going to be a real shift for us," said 21-year-old Griffiths.

"Our team is looking sharp and promising so I'm really excited for a turnaround for Welsh Fire."

She added: "We're trying to grow the game in Wales and it's coming along a lot.

"There's 400 children here today, if they can start watching some England Women players on that pitch I think it's going to be a real inspiration for them."