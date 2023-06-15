Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Despite having three times been on the Warwickshire payroll, first as player, then coach, Ashley Giles lived just across the Worcestershire border

Ashley Giles has been appointed as the new chief executive of Worcestershire.

The 50-year-old former Warwickshire and England slow left-arm spinner returns to cricket for the first time since leaving his role as England managing director in February 2022.

Giles took on the lead England role in 2018 after two successful coaching spells at Warwickshire, either side of a stint with Lancashire.

But he left in the fallout of England's 4-0 Ashes thrashing by Australia.

"I am absolutely honoured and thrilled," said Giles, who will start in his new role on 3 July.

"Having resided in Worcestershire for 25 years, having married and raised my children here, I have developed a deep appreciation for the club's rich history and recognise the immense potential."

Having been spoken to by both Warwickshire and Worcestershire over the winter, Giles' appointment by the Pears ends a near 11-month search to find a new main man, the club having originally advertised for the position of director of cricket.

Former Worcestershire fast bowler Paul Pridgeon, chair of the county's cricket steering group, and county chairman Fanos Hira have carried on overseeing the club in that time.

Pridgeon, now 69, was due to stand down at the end of last season.

What will Giles' role be at New Road?

Giles will oversee the Pears playing side, currently headed by his former Bears team-mate Alan Richardson, who worked under Giles in his second spell as Warwickshire boss.

Giles will also have responsibility for the restructured off-field team led by head of finance Sarah Gluyas, newly promoted head of commercial and partnerships Joe Tromans and head of operation Helen Grayer.

Hira added: "Ashley's unparalleled expertise and exceptional track record in cricket administration make him the definitive choice.

"We possess utmost confidence that his dynamic leadership and unwavering passion will serve as indispensable assets."