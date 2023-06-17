Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Colin Ingram is Glamorgan’s leading scorer in the T20 Blast with 329 runs this season

Vitality Blast South Group: Glamorgan v Gloucestershire Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Sunday 18 June Time: 14:30 BST Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Sport Wales & BBC Radio Bristol plus report on BBC Sport website & app; updates BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan batter Colin Ingram is the team's latest injury casualty as they prepare to face Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast.

Ingram picked up an Achilles problem while batting in the defeat by Essex, and did not field.

Fellow batters David Lloyd (hamstring) and Eddie Byrom (hip) together with all-rounder Dan Douthwaite (side strain) are all also sidelined.

Glamorgan have four wins from eight in the T20 Blast.

The county had a strangely-scheduled trip to Durham for a drawn Championship match in between the two T20 Blast defeats to Essex.

"His Achilles has been niggling away for a week and a half, but the season is so unforgiving," limited-overs coach Mark Alleyne told BBC Sport Wales.

"As soon as we finished the last T20, he had to play a four-day game because we haven't got the necessary resources to take people out of games completely.

"I don't think the four days at Durham did him much good. He's come here (to Chelmsford), it's stressed it a bit too much and my guess is he'll probably miss a couple of games."

Glamorgan have also been affected by injuries to back-up players such as Tom Bevan (shoulder) and Ben Kellaway, who limped out of the second eleven's T20 Finals Day where an inexperienced team finished runners-up.

The absence of Michael Neser on Australian duty has affected the team's seam-bowling attack, with spinner Peter Hatzoglou signed as his replacement.

"I'm not expecting anyone back for at least another week, and that's being generous," admitted Alleyne.

"Byrom, Douthwaite and Lloyd are struggling and Ingram's on his last legs. But we could still be better, we're all professional cricketers.

"Essex was a big game, so to be four (wins) from eight, we've got to win the next two games and take it from there."

Glamorgan beat Alleyne's old team Gloucestershire in Bristol in the opening match of the competition.