The second day of the Ashes was again full of drama and memorable moments as England looked to take control of the first Test at Edgbaston.

After a nervy start for the tourists following three wickets before lunch, a century from Usman Khawaja and quick fifties from Travis Head and Alex Carey saw Australia make big strides towards chasing down England's 393-8 first-innings total, ending the day on 311-5.

Throughout this year's Ashes series, BBC Sport will be rounding up all of the day's play.

Here is your Ashes digest from day two of the first Test.

Stat of the day - Labuschagne's early exit

Australia opener Marnus Labuschagne saw his innings end just as quickly as it started as he edged a Stuart Broad delivery to Jonny Bairstow, who dived low and caught superbly to his right.

For Labuschagne, the number one-ranked batter in Test cricket at present, it was his first ever golden duck in Test cricket, giving England serious momentum in the morning session.

Essential day two reading

Quote of the day - Isa and Ebony go wild

"He's gone! Broad two in two! It's a stunner from Jonny Bairstow diving to his right. Broad is racing away, he's running around slapping hands with everyone he meets. He's got Marnus Labuschagne first ball. What are we seeing here?"

Former England teammates Isa Guha and Ebony Rainford-Brent were in the Test Match Special commentary box together when Broad got the wickets of Warner and Labuschagne in back-to-back deliveries and their celebrations were befitting of the occasion.

Image of the day - Khawaja's century

Australia opener Usman Khawaja celebrates his first Test century in England, in his eighth Test on UK soil

There was big pressure on opener Usman Khawaja, especially with David Warner, Manus Labuschagne and Steve Smith all falling before lunch.

He entered the series with a Test average of less than 18 in England, but kept Australia going with a well-constructed century.

With three of Australia's stars going cheaply, it was a very important knock from the Pakistan-born batter.

He ended the day by taking his young daughter to the end-of-day news conference...

And finally…

After his morning worldie, Bairstow had an afternoon to forget.

Moeen Ali, who had just dismissed Travis Head, almost had two wickets in an over but Bairstow failed to complete a stumping when Cameron Green was on 0.

Green swung and missed Moeen's delivery, but Bairstow was unable to react and fumbled when he had a golden chance to stump the young all-rounder.

Green would go on to make 38 before Moeen got him with the ball of the day, but Green's 72-run stand with Khawaja proved to be costly, especially with Australia 148-4 when Bairstow missed the chance.