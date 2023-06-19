Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sam Curran hit his second half-century against Glamorgan in the season’s two matches

Vitality Blast, South Group: Surrey v Glamorgan Surrey 238-5 (20 overs): Jacks 69, S Curran 59, Evans 40, Narine 36; Hatzoglou 3-45 Glamorgan 157-8 (20 overs): Cooke 49; Jordan 4-21 Surrey (2 pts) beat Glamorgan by 81 runs

A batting blitz from Surrey saw them romp to an eighth T20 win as they dispatched Glamorgan by 81 runs.

Will Jacks' 69 led the way at The Cooper Associates County Ground and Sam Curran smashed 59, equalling Surrey's fastest ever T20 50 off 18 balls.

Surrey piled up 238-5 despite Peter Hatzoglou's 3-45, before restricting Glamorgan to 157-8.

Chris Jordan dispatched the middle order with 4-21 while Chris Cooke top-scored with 49.

It was Surrey's highest total against Glamorgan, beating by two runs their effort in Cardiff the previous week, and their eighth victory from 11.

Glamorgan have five wins from 10 and their injury-hit squad need a strong finish to the campaign.

The visitors gave debuts to New Zealander Cameron Fletcher, hastily recruited as a stand-in for the injured Colin Ingram, along with fellow batter Will Smale, a local product.

There were also T20 debuts for seamer Andy Gorvin and for Surrey wicketkeeper Josh Blake, deputising for Jamie Smith.

With the first Ashes Test match still going on, the match began with hundreds of spectators still in the concourses, but they missed plenty of entertainment as Laurie Evans and Jacks got Surrey off to a flyer with 64 in the powerplay six.

Hatzoglou struck in the seventh over as Evans was well taken by wicketkeeper Chris Cooke, but that brought together Jacks and Narine, who pummelled the bowling to all parts of south London in a brutal stand of 80 in 6.5 overs.

Hatzoglou dismissed both in successive overs and Gorvin forced Jamie Overton to sky to fine-leg for a single, but the Curran brothers peppered and often cleared the boundaries in a mightily effective closing assault.

Sam scorched to his 50 off an incredible 18 balls, matching Steve Davies' county record in 2010, and launched six sixes in all as he and Tom smashed 80 between them in the last 5.3 overs.

Sam Curran followed it up by getting rid of Kiran Carlson early on, but debutant Smale hit a fearless 27 off 16 balls.

Glamorgan swung gamely, but missed far too often as Surrey bowled effectively with Gus Atkinson, spinner Sunil Narine and skipper Jordan all economical on their home patch.

Billy Root eventually got going for 31, while Cooke gave the Welsh support something to cheer as he cleared the ropes four times.

But Jordan's clutch of wickets meant Glamorgan would never get near, and Evans was able to indulge a series of selfies on the boundary with supporters, with no danger of missing anything important in the middle.