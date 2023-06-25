Last updated on .From the section Counties

Brett Hutton's 5-34 was his fourth five-wicket haul of this summer's County Championship

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one) Somerset 163: Kohler-Cadmore 38; Hutton 5-34, Carter 3-43 Nottinghamshire 145-4: Slater 67*; Henry 2-33 Nottinghamshire (3 pts) trail Somerset (1 pt) by 18 runs with six wickets remaining Match scorecard

Brett Hutton claimed a five-wicket haul to help Nottinghamshire trail Somerset by just 18 runs following the opening day of their County Championship match at Taunton.

The hosts managed 163 all out after winning the toss before Ben Slater's unbeaten 67 helped the visitors to 145-4.

Matt Carter claimed three wickets in his first red-ball match for Nottinghamshire since the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020 while Steven Mullaney (23 not out) and Slater put on 40 in just eight overs.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore top-scored for Somerset with 38 while Kasey Aldridge contributed 35.

More to follow.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.