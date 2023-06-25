Close menu

County Championship: Surrey wobble on 70-4 after Lancashire rally to 274

Lancashire old boy Jordan Clark (left) had never previously taken more than one wicket in an innings against his old county
Lancashire old boy Jordan Clark (left) had never previously taken more than one wicket in an innings against his old county
LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day one)
Lancashire 274: Salt 56; Clark 4-47, Abbott 4-71
Surrey 70-4: Williams 2-22
Surrey 3 pts, Lancashire 2 pts
Match scorecard

County champions Surrey closed on a nervy 70-4 in reply to Lancashire's 274 after an intriguing opening day at the Kia Oval.

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley and Tom Latham all fell in an excellent 14-over new-ball attack before Ben Foakes played on for 23 against Jack Blatherwick to the first ball of the day's final over.

That came after Jamie Smith had just been put down at first slip by New Zealand international Daryl Mitchell off George Balderson.

Earlier, Lancashire also experienced early problems against the new ball as they slumped to 46-3, before being rescued by two stands, the first for 73 between Mitchell and Dane Vilas.

Then, after they had both gone in the space of seven balls, a further 82 between Phil Salt and all-rounder Blatherwick on Lancashire's first red-ball appearance at the Oval in five years.

After making a hundred as opener against Hampshire two weeks ago at Southport in his first red-ball appearance for 12 months, Salt this time scored 56 batting at number six.

But he also played and missed on numerous occasions as Lancashire's batsmen also found run-making hard work.

Lancashire wicketkeeper Phil Salt backed up his ton in the win over Hampshire by top scoring again with 56
Lancashire wicketkeeper Phil Salt backed up his ton in the win over Hampshire by top scoring again with 56

It was four wickets apiece for Lancashire old boy Jordan Clark (4-47) and Sean Abbott, who used his previous experience of bowling with the Kookaburra ball in Australian domestic cricket.

Surrey's five-pronged seam attack looked to have done a good job but the visitors then made the most of the 20 overs they got at the home team before stumps.

Burns, on 5, edged Will Williams for wicketkeeper Salt to take a brilliant low one-handed catch diving to his left and Sibley departed for an 18-ball duck when he tickled an attempted leg glance at Williams through to Salt.

Latham then edged Tom Bailey to second slip to go for 10 before that late finale when Foakes went to what proved the final ball of the day.

Surrey have won their last six straight home Championship matches since being held to a draw by Kent exactly a year ago.

They already have a battle on to win this one, but it should also be remembered that the Division One leaders, the only one of the nine counties who won the toss and bowled on the first day of the Kookaburra in England, have won all their matches this season batting second.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters Network.

5 comments

  • Comment posted by DFN, today at 20:25

    Excellent day for Lancs after being put in. A win here will help all teams chasing Surrey. Come on Lancs!!

  • Comment posted by Juan, today at 20:15

    The ECB reporters network must have had a few too many G&Ts this afternoon. Smith was dropped off Blatherwick who is hardly an all-rounder. Tom Bailey would also be surprised I think to hear that Will Williams had bowled a 14 over opening spell. But great to hear that the heritage of Lunchtime O’Booze is being honoured on that bastion of journalistic accuracy, the BBC.

  • Comment posted by Ray, today at 20:14

    Great to have red ball Cricket back and welcome back Keaton Jennings!
    A good fight back by the Red Rose with the ball and all to play for tomorrow. Even Stephens at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Mr Standfast, today at 20:10

    Come on Lancs. As with the Hants game we have to make the /4 count. We can get a lead here.

    • Reply posted by starhootsman, today at 20:14

      starhootsman replied:
      Some batting line up though and think runs will come quickly tomorrow.

