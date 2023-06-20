Tash Farrant: England bowler to undergo back surgery and will miss rest of season
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
England bowler Tash Farrant will miss the rest of the season after the reoccurrence of a lumbar spine stress fracture.
Farrant first suffered the injury to her lower back in May last year and returned to domestic action in April.
But she now needs an operation, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.
Farrant has featured in six ODIs and 18 T20s for England, who begin the Ashes against Australia on Thursday.
The South East Stars and Oval Invincibles left-armer will miss the rest of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and The Hundred.
