The fifth day of the Edgbaston Test produced an absolute classic as Australia edged to victory by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Ninth-wicket pair Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon finally steered the tourists home following an afternoon of unrelenting tension.

It was the culmination of five thrilling days of Test cricket as these two old foes went head to head - with the promise of more to come in the next four Test matches.

Even the weather played its part, with a lengthy rain delay during the morning only adding to the sense of theatre.

Here is your Ashes digest from day four.

Image of the day - Root's stunner

After spilling two similar efforts, Joe Root finally clung on to a chance to dismiss Alex Carey for 20 when the Australia wicketkeeper tried to club the ball back down the ground.

That left Australia wobbling on 227-8 with 54 runs still needed for victory. But Cummins hit 44 and Lyon 16 to see the tourists over the line with a little over five overs remaining in the day.

Essential day five reading

Stat of the day - Australian resistance

England had bowled out their opponents on 26 successive occasions before Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon steered Australia to victory. It had been the longest such run since the 19th century.

Quote of the day - Stokes defends decision

Ben Stokes on his much talked about first-innings declaration: "I thought that was a time to pounce. I am not going to change the way I have gone about my cricket because it is the Ashes. Who knows, we could have got an extra 40 runs or lost two wickets in two balls. I am not a captain who gets by on what ifs.

"We were in control of most of the game and managed to produce a result. Obviously we wanted to be on top. We are devastated but that's sport. It is great and an emotional rollercoaster."

And finally...

After spending five long, hard days in the heat of a white-hot Ashes battle, captains Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins still had time to share a laugh and a joke at the post-match presentation.

It summed up the spirit, respect and friendly rivalry between the two sides, kicking off what promises to be a thrilling series.

See you at Lord's.