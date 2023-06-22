Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Callum Parkinson's (right) best season to date was the 2021 campaign, when he took 50 wickets

Durham have signed Leicestershire spinner Callum Parkinson on a three-year deal from the 2024 season.

The Grace Road side announced earlier on Thursday that the 26-year-old had turned down a new contract.

Parkinson has taken 252 wickets in 162 games across all formats.

"I'm really excited for the next chapter of my career and feel like the squad matches my desire to win trophies and improve myself as a cricketer," he told the club website. external-link

The Foxes also announced on Thursday the removal of Paul Nixon from his role as head coach, with the former England wicketkeeper put on gardening leave after nearly six years in the job.