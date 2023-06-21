Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Will Smeed’s 66 helped Somerset past Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens.

Vitality Blast, South Group: Glamorgan v Somerset Glamorgan 171 (19.3 overs): Carlson 71, Van der Gugten 48, Overton 3-21, Brooks 3-35 Somerset 172-2 (17.1 overs): Smeed 66, Kohler-Cadmore 62*, Smith 2-47 Somerset (2 pts) beat Glamorgan by eight wickets

Southern Group leaders Somerset continued their fine form with an eight-wicket victory over Glamorgan.

Craig Overton and Jack Brooks took three wickets a piece for the in-form visitors.

Will Smeed's 66 led the way for Somerset, while Kiran Carlson top scored for Glamorgan with 71.

Glamorgan will need to win their last three matches with other results going their way to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

Somerset won the toss and elected to bowl on a Sophia Gardens wicket that has started to favour the bowlers as the summer rolls on.

William Smale made a fast start for Glamorgan, clubbing two fours before being bowled by Brooks for nine, seeing just seven balls.

The early wickets kept falling as Overton caught and bowled Billy Root for just two, before Brooks bowled Sam Northeast for a duck.

Captain Carlson and Chris Cooke made a brief stand to end the power play on 52-3 before Kasey Aldridge made a phenomenal one-handed catch on the boundary off Overton to dismiss Cooke for seven.

Overton dismissed Cam Fletcher two balls later as the visitors looked to take control of the innings.

Carlson remained the anchor, bringing up his half century in the 11th over on the way to a T20 personal best of 71.

The Glamorgan captain put together a 91 partnership with Timm van der Gugten for the sixth wicket, before being dismissed by Josh Davey in the 16th over.

Van der Gugten also scored a T20 personal best of 48 before Davey took his wicket later in the same over.

Peter Hatzoglou and Andy Gorvin put together a late partnership of 23 as they tried to raise the total, but Glamorgan were bowled out in the final over.

As Harry Styles took to the stage down the road at the Principality Stadium, Somerset's chase of 171 was only going in one direction.

Smeed's 66 top scored for the visitors, forming a partnership of 84 with Tom Kohler-Cadmore to propel the visitors towards victory.

Billy Root had a chance to remove Smeed on 17, but dropped a routine catch over the boundary for six.

Tom Banton was dismissed by Ruaidhri Smith as he attempted to play a ramp shot, caught by Gorvin at short fine leg.

Smeed was finally taken by Smith for 66, having put his team in touching distance of the win.

Kohler-Cadmore finished just short of top scorer Smeed on 62, and finished off the chase in the 18th over with captain Tom Abell (20), who is bound for Welsh Fire in the Hundred.

The victory keeps Somerset on course to host a quarter-final at Taunton.