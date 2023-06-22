Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Colin Ackermann, Callum Parkinson and Chris Wright (l to r) each stated an intention to leave the Foxes after being offered new terms

Leicestershire T20 captain Colin Ackermann, spinner Callum Parkinson and seamer Chris Wright will leave the club at the end of the season after turning down new contracts with the Foxes.

Ackermann, 32, has scored nearly 7,000 runs across all formats in his seven seasons with Leicestershire to date.

Parkinson, 26, has taken 234 wickets for the Foxes, while 37-year-old Wright has claimed 181.

The trio will remain available for selection this season.

Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson said the club are "disappointed" to lose the influential players but added they "are truly grateful for their incredible service".

"All three remain 100% committed to the club until the end of the season and will play key parts in our ambitions of achieving success in the County Championship and One-Day Cup," Henderson said.

"Despite our desire to retain their services, we acknowledge that changes to the playing squad is part and parcel of professional sport and supporters can rest assured that work has been going on behind the scenes to assemble a squad capable of challenging in all formats."

Netherlands international Ackermann will leave as the club's all-time leading T20 run-scorer, with a total of 1,962 to date.

He has also taken 100 wickets for them, which includes a T20 world record 7-18 against the Birmingham Bears at Grace Road in 2019.

Parkinson - twin brother of Kent-bound England spinner Matt - has just passed 100 T20 wickets for Leicestershire and had his best season with the red ball in 2021, when he took 50 wickets at 29.04.

Wright, who arrived from Warwickshire in 2019, has claimed 159 County Championship wickets in his time with the Foxes so far.