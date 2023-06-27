Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jos Buttler replaced World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan as captain of England's white-ball teams in 2022

England will begin their World Cup defence against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on 5 October in a repeat of the dramatic 2019 final.

England won on boundary count back after the match was tied twice.

Games against Bangladesh, Afghanistan and South Africa follow before they face India, Australia and Pakistan, as well as two as yet unknown qualifiers.

Hosts India face Pakistan in Mumbai on 15 October, with the group stages lasting until 12 November.

England's opener will be played at the world's largest cricket ground - the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium.

England are currently double world champions in the white-ball formats after beating Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

The semi-finals, should England get that far, are scheduled for consecutive days on 15 and 16 November with the final in Ahmedabad on 19 November.

Additionally, England are set to play two warm-up matches before the tournament, against India on 30 September and against a qualifier on 2 October in Guwahati.

England's full World Cup schedule

5 October: New Zealand (Ahmedabad)

10 October: Bangladesh (Dharamsala)

14 October: Afghanistan (Delhi)

21 October: South Africa (Mumbai)

26 October: Qualifier (Bengaluru)

29 October: India (Lucknow)

4 November: Australia (Ahmedabad)

8 November: Qualifier (Pune)

12 November: Pakistan (Kolkata)

Semi-final and final dates

15 November: Semi-final 1 (Mumbai)

16 November: Semi-final 2 (Kolkata)

19 November: Final (Ahmedabad)