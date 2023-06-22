Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former Leicestershire and England wicketkeeper Paul Nixon was appointed head coach of the Foxes in October 2017

Paul Nixon has been removed as Leicestershire head coach after almost six years in the role.

The 52-year-old has been put on gardening leave less than three months into the season.

A solid start in the County Championship has been followed by a poor T20 Blast showing, which has seen them win just two of 11 games so far.

Earlier, the club confirmed the end-of-season exits of Colin Ackermann, Callum Parkinson and Chris Wright.

Wright has since signed for Sussex on a two-year deal.

The impending departures of the trio did not hint at wider upheaval, but BBC Radio Leicester understands that Nixon being relieved of his duties will signal further exits.

Having Nixon placed on leave is the second major management shake-up in as many years at Grace Road, with Claude Henderson brought back to the club in 2021 as director of cricket to work with his former Foxes team-mate.

From decorated player to determined head coach

As a player, Nixon enjoyed a decorated career at Leicestershire, twice claiming the County Championship title before winning the T20 competition a record three times with the unfancied Foxes.

Since playing a part in the T20 title triumph of 2011, Leicestershire have struggled to challenge for silverware.

Last season they finished bottom of Division Two of the County Championship without a win.

It was the fourth time in a decade they went winless in the red-ball game - a record that has had the Foxes defending their place as a first-class county.

This season, with academy product and fast-rising England international Rehan Ahmed starring early on, Leicestershire have won two and lost only one of their seven County Championship games to date to sit third in the Division Two table.

Nixon's final match as head coach, however, was Tuesday's T20 home defeat by Notts Outlaws which leaves the Foxes bottom of the North Group.